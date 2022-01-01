ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks expect Max Comtois to play vs. Avs, and maybe Cam Fowler, too

By Elliott Teaford
Los Angeles Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft wing Max Comtois skated with his teammates Saturday afternoon in Denver and the Ducks expect him to exit the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and rejoin their lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the second game on their two-game trip. Defenseman Cam Fowler also practiced...

