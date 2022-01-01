ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett's 2 goals lead Panthers past Canadiens 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win. Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment also scored and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for the Panthers,...

