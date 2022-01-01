Knicks will be without Kemba Walker (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (COVID) vs. Raptors

Kemba Walker’s balky knee is an issue again.

The point guard will miss his second straight game after “something didn’t feel right” with his arthritic left knee during warmups in Oklahoma City on Friday. Tom Thibodeau said Walker would undergo further evaluations, and there was no further update other than Walker being out for Sunday’s contest in Toronto.

Walker’s All-Star career was derailed by the knee pain, which prompted the Celtics to rest him on back-to-backs last season. The 31-year-old is dictating his own rest schedule with the Knicks, but was removed from the rotation after sitting on the second game of a back-to-back on Nov. 27.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols forced Walker back into the starting lineup, and he logged heavy minutes for six straight games before the knee pain resurfaced. For perspective, Walker played over 40 minutes just once in the previous two seasons. He did it twice in a row on Dec. 23 and Dec. 25 with the Knicks.

And over a five-game stretch after returning to the lineup, Walker averaged 38.8 minutes. By his sixth game — which was the second of a back-to-back — Walker managed just two points in 20 minutes. Then his knee flared up.

“He started his warm-up, and then he stopped,” Thibodeau said after Walker was a late-scratch for Friday’s blowout loss against the Thunder . “And then (trainer) Anthony (Goenaga) was looking at him and just felt, let’s get him examined. And then we’ll go from there.’’

The Knicks (17-19) understood the risks of Walker’s knee before signing him to a two-year, $18 million deal, but also believed they could ease his burden by splitting time with Derrick Rose.

Rose, however, is out for over a month after undergoing ankle surgery , and Walker’s issue won’t disappear. The Nets are dealing with a similar situation with power forward Blake Griffin, whose knee pain diminished his athleticism and remains a constant concern.

There’s also the uncertainty of these Omicron times.

Walker and Rose are part of eight Knicks already listed as out for Sunday, with Mitchell Robinson becoming the latest to enter health and safety protocols.

The center expressed dismay that he tested positive for COVID-19 considering his insulated lifestyle.

“That’s some bs,” Robinson tweeted Saturday. “Like I don’t even do anything but gym and play Fortnite.”

Without Robinson, Walker and Julius Randle (COVID-19 protocols) , the Knicks are missing at least three starters in Toronto. They’re playing in an empty gym again because the Raptors owners announced it wouldn’t host fans for three weeks starting New Year’s Eve, which was a response to the Canadian government capping attendance at indoor venues to 1,000 people or 50% capacity — whichever is less — given the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the backcourt, the Knicks are relying on Alec Burks, a plucky veteran, and youngsters Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride. If Nerlens Noel isn’t cleared from COVID protocols, New York’s only available center is Taj Gibson.