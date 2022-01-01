Orange schools encouraging masks amid COVID spread; Lake announces campus vaccine sites

Left to Right, Brayden Hall, 10, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Erica Marino, RN, at University High School — Orange County Public Schools in partnership with Health Hero Florida provide the COVID-19 vaccines to anyone as young as five years old, at the University High School cafeteria, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. University High School is one of six OCPS vaccination sites Tuesday. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Orange County Public Schools is encouraging employees and students to wear face masks ahead of the return to class following a winter break that saw record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to spread.

In a phone message to parents on Saturday that was also posted to its Facebook page , the school district called for masks to be worn by all “due to the highly contagious nature” of the variant, though students currently aren’t required to do so.

“Orange County continues to track the climbing positivity rates and hospitalizations and we will continue to monitor the data,” the message said. “As always, thank you for helping us lead students to success. We look forward to welcoming them back on Tuesday!”

On Thursday, Lake County Schools announced it had distributed rapid tests to all its campuses for “any student or employee who arrives and exhibits symptoms,” while continuing to host vaccine sites at select schools.

The announcements come as Florida on Saturday reported 56,865 new COVID-19 cases , with a 7-day average for new cases rising to 46,527, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. All 67 Florida counties, CDC data further noted, are considered “high” risk for community transmission.

More than 8,500 cases have been confirmed at Orange County campuses since the school year began, with 7,108 of them being students, according to the district’s dashboard. Lake County data show about 1,130 cases , 971 of them students, were reported there.

The Osceola County School District also posted ahead of the new semester with a graphic listing COVID-19 symptoms, but didn’t make the same suggestion to use masks.

“Please help our schools start the second semester strong,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “In order to accomplish this, we ask that students and staff stay home if they feel sick or experience symptoms of COVID-19.”

Osceola students are set to return to class on Monday while Orange and Lake schools will start up again on Tuesday. Seminole students return on Wednesday.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com