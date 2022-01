While Jodie Comer had looked to reunite with her The Last Duel director Ridley Scott this month on the set of his Napoleon Bonaparte biopic Kitbag, the actress has now made her exit from the project, citing Covid-related scheduling issues, Deadline has confirmed. We hear that the the film’s other lead, Joaquin Phoenix, is remaining with the Apple project in the role of Bonaparte, and that the streamer is already in “advanced negotiations” with another actor who will take over Comer’s part as the French emperor and military leader’s wife, Empress Joséphine. The film scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator...

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO