The Coachella Valley welcomed its first baby of the new year at Desert Regional Medical Center. Mateo was born a little after 12:30 in the morning on January 1st weighing in at 6 pounds. He is the first son in the family with three older sisters. His mother, Adriana Espinosa, said she wasn't expecting him

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO