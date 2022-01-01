ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Oilers

By VIN A. CHERWOO
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to...

The panic across Oil Country is nearing red alert level in the aftermath of the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday (Jan. 1). On the Oilers’ first visit to the sparkling new home of their erstwhile Stanley Cup Final rivals, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton, while goalie Mikko Koskinen made his first start since Dec. 14 and stopped 29 Islanders shots.
