Over 500 new COVID hospitalizations in a single day across New York

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 .

“As we fight the winter surge, we need to keep the most vulnerable among us in mind – do what you can to keep others in your community safe from COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and take advantage of the best tool we have at our disposal — the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you’re eligible. We will continue to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available as part of our Winter Surge Plan so we can continue to keep each other safe.”

Gov. Hochul announces ‘Winter Plan 2.0’, bolsters New York’s response efforts to COVID-19 pandemic

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 384,365
  • Total Positive – 85,476
  • Percent Positive – 22.24%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 19.79%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,451 (+532)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,808
  • Patients in ICU – 1,112 (+40)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 554 (+29)
  • Total Discharges – 232,184 (1,334)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 88
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,496
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0tjy_0daecZoT00

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,741,158
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,675
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 664,655
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021
Capital Region 90.85 109.33 123.60
Central New York 91.69 107.14 130.52
Finger Lakes 72.95 86.33 104.13
Long Island 293.16 321.72 348.88
Mid-Hudson 209.51 233.52 260.99
Mohawk Valley 77.48 85.34 105.94
New York City 359.92 387.27 419.08
North Country 52.13 64.27 74.60
Southern Tier 78.67 91.08 105.03
Western New York 101.55 121.42 139.32
Statewide 248.11 271.60 297.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021
Capital Region 11.53% 13.41% 14.56%
Central New York 11.29% 13.04% 14.91%
Finger Lakes 11.87% 13.91% 15.68%
Long Island 18.78% 20.75% 22.69%
Mid-Hudson 15.39% 16.97% 19.35%
Mohawk Valley 10.44% 11.37% 12.58%
New York City 16.90% 18.58% 20.56%
North Country 8.21% 10.51% 11.94%
Southern Tier 9.51% 11.11% 12.24%
Western New York 13.29% 15.02% 16.42%
Statewide 16.21% 17.91% 19.79%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021
Bronx 20.77% 22.99% 25.50%
Kings 16.21% 17.72% 19.42%
New York 14.51% 15.62% 17.36%
Queens 17.98% 19.78% 21.74%
Richmond 17.38% 19.49% 21.44%

Yesterday, 85,476 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,555,040. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 41,708 575
Allegany 7,005 26
Broome 33,926 414
Cattaraugus 11,573 76
Cayuga 11,551 132
Chautauqua 17,823 146
Chemung 15,282 190
Chenango 6,785 68
Clinton 10,057 157
Columbia 7,061 107
Cortland 7,377 121
Delaware 5,555 56
Dutchess 46,464 838
Erie 151,262 2,373
Essex 3,759 65
Franklin 6,500 61
Fulton 9,121 62
Genesee 10,268 91
Greene 6,235 77
Hamilton 630 14
Herkimer 10,246 135
Jefferson 13,354 103
Lewis 4,795 24
Livingston 8,605 97
Madison 9,237 151
Monroe 115,241 1,565
Montgomery 8,469 83
Nassau 302,366 7,716
Niagara 34,866 472
NYC 1,594,682 49,724
Oneida 39,750 560
Onondaga 72,173 1,213
Ontario 14,302 180
Orange 77,891 1,770
Orleans 6,517 46
Oswego 17,454 250
Otsego 6,692 59
Putnam 17,260 520
Rensselaer 21,441 308
Rockland 68,241 1,676
Saratoga 31,400 448
Schenectady 22,875 276
Schoharie 3,470 41
Schuyler 2,437 22
Seneca 4,011 52
St. Lawrence 15,296 116
Steuben 14,793 132
Suffolk 327,038 6,803
Sullivan 12,561 292
Tioga 7,761 101
Tompkins 11,711 166
Ulster 22,596 270
Warren 9,221 105
Washington 8,413 88
Wayne 12,466 122
Westchester 186,739 4,057
Wyoming 6,310 56
Yates 2,418 28
Grand Total 3,555,040 85,476

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 89% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/17/21 and 12/30/21. This is a significant increase from the 78% announced on Thursday, which covered 12/16/2021 to 12/29/2021, and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

Due to the holiday, updated numbers for today are not available.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 88 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,496. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths
Bronx 2
Broome 3
Chautauqua 2
Clinton 1
Delaware 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 3
Fulton 1
Genesee 1
Greene 1
Herkimer 1
Kings 15
Madison 1
Manhattan 3
Monroe 3
Montgomery 1
Nassau 6
Niagara 3
Oneida 1
Onondaga 3
Orange 2
Oswego 1
Queens 9
Rensselaer 2
Richmond 1
Rockland 1
Suffolk 8
Sullivan 1
Ulster 1
Wayne 2
Westchester 7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website .

People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the state’s website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 16,793 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,514 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 940,702 501 856,427 390
Central New York 629,533 288 581,185 248
Finger Lakes 838,292 354 773,006 314
Long Island 2,093,401 1,320 1,845,854 1,127
Mid-Hudson 1,637,068 1,276 1,425,922 696
Mohawk Valley 316,853 130 292,785 94
New York City 7,646,859 11,966 6,693,249 7,791
North Country 294,506 122 265,429 113
Southern Tier 426,999 296 389,877 249
Western New York 925,135 540 843,741 492
Statewide 15,749,348 16,793 13,967,475 11,514
