‘Yellowstone’ Star John Emmet Tracy Said He Was Kept in the Dark About Season 3 Attackers

Among the most popular characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is an unlikely Native American star. Mo Brings Plenty, who plays “Mo” on “Yellowstone” has won over the hearts of the show’s massive fan base. Brings Plenty adds a layer of authenticity to “Yellowstone” that most shows simply do not have. Not only is he a Native American, but Brings Plenty is also a legit cattle rancher with a great love for the outdoors. His “Yellowstone” character is the driver, advisor, and enforcer for Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater. Many fans have described him as the tribe’s very own Rip Wheeler and it’s hard to argue with that claim. Much like Rip, Mo is a total bada** that you do not want to cross. He has no qualms about doing away with his tribe’s enemies, much the same as Rip does for the Dutton family.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO