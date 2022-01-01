ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star John Emmet Tracy Said He Was Kept in the Dark About Season 3 Attackers

By Chris Haney
 3 days ago
Yellowstone Season 4 is coming to an end soon with its final episode airing tomorrow night. Ahead of the season finale, actor John Emmet Tracy opened up about the series and admitted even he had no idea who attacked the Dutton family at the end of Season 3. The...

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
Yellowstone Has Another Spin Off Coming, 6666’s, Staring Two Current Characters

Yellowstone has become a huge success for writer/creator Taylor Sheridan and the cast. The first spinoff of the hit series premiers this weekend, 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Lloyd, and guest star Billy Bob Thorton. We now know that there will be a second spinoff for Yellowstone. The new series will be called Yellowstone 6666 and it will star current characters Jimmy and possibly Teeter, according to the video below. According to Parade, it could be Walker who joins Jimmy.
Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
‘Yellowstone’: How Mo Brings Plenty Feels About Potential Plans for His Character

Among the most popular characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is an unlikely Native American star. Mo Brings Plenty, who plays “Mo” on “Yellowstone” has won over the hearts of the show’s massive fan base. Brings Plenty adds a layer of authenticity to “Yellowstone” that most shows simply do not have. Not only is he a Native American, but Brings Plenty is also a legit cattle rancher with a great love for the outdoors. His “Yellowstone” character is the driver, advisor, and enforcer for Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater. Many fans have described him as the tribe’s very own Rip Wheeler and it’s hard to argue with that claim. Much like Rip, Mo is a total bada** that you do not want to cross. He has no qualms about doing away with his tribe’s enemies, much the same as Rip does for the Dutton family.
What did Kayce See in ‘Yellowstone’ Finale?

Kayce Dutton was on a trip within his own mind in the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. What in the world did he actually see?. So, Kayce is played by Luke Grimes in the Paramount Network drama. We will get some help in finding this answer from an article by The Cinemaholic.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Still Shook About Shocking Death in Episode 8

This week’s episode of “Yellowstone” hit fans hard, especially when a major character died in the last few minutes of the show. Since the beginning of Season 1, fans have watched Sheriff Haskell and John Dutton butt heads about different issues. Their relationship was always a bit complex, given how they grew up knowing one another but at some points in the show, Haskell betrayed John. And yet during “Yellowstone” Season 4, it seemed like their friendship was really on the up and up.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: How John Dutton Hid Jamie Secret So Long

It is hard for “Yellowstone” fans to believe but we are nearing the end of the hit Paramount Network series’ fourth season. While we are sad that the latest season is coming to an end, the level of excitement is rising for the finale. “Yellowstone” always seems to have a trick up its sleeve to close out seasons. We all still remember how the third season came to a conclusion with one of the best cliffhangers in television history. We don’t know what “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has in store for us, but you can bet that it will be fantastic.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Celebrates New Year With Husband

It is officially a brand new year and “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly is toasting 2021 and looking forward to 2022 in a new social media post. “Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the sassy, headstrong Beth Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series. Reilly, an English actress, is extraordinary as the foul-mouthed and manipulative queen of “Yellowstone” Ranch. Reilly has been with the modern western drama since the very beginning and has easily become one of the show’s most popular characters, Beth Dutton is one of the most complex characters on.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: When Is Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 4 has wrapped up and the countdown to Season 5 begins. Here’s when to expect the return of cable’s #1 show. Firstly, don’t fret: Yellowstone will absolutely be returning for a Season 5. The wild success of Season 4 guarantees it – as does Taylor Sheridan’s extensive deal with ViacomCBS. Yet as of Season 4’s finale, Yellowstone hasn’t been officially renewed for a Season 5. Prequel series 1883′s runaway success on Paramount+ and the already-announced spinoff 6666, however, further anchor Yellowstone Season 5 as a must.
‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

