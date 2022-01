We've put together a guide to help trainers get Ditto in Pokemon GO this January 2022. Ditto is one of the most elusive Pokemon available in Pokemon GO. As a creature that can transform into any other Pokemon it sees, it's often difficult to tell the difference between a true member of the species and a Ditto in disguise. To make things even worse, its disguises will cycle and Ditto will take the form of a new set of Pokemon—so trainers can't rely on targeting the same low-priority species when hunting for one.

