Mcfarland, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed by train northwest of McFarland

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday northwest of McFarland.

The incident happened near Highway 43 and Pond Road and was reported at about 1:22 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Video showed passengers getting off the commuter train with their luggage.

The investigation is ongoing.

