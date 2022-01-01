Pedestrian struck and killed by train northwest of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday northwest of McFarland.

The incident happened near Highway 43 and Pond Road and was reported at about 1:22 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Video showed passengers getting off the commuter train with their luggage.

The investigation is ongoing.

