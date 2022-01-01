ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Newborn babies help ring in the New Year across North Jersey

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Some North Jersey families celebrated the New Year giving their farewells to 2021, and others held new life close to their hearts.

For the second consecutive year, there is a two-way tie for the first North Jersey baby in 2022: Two were born shortly after midnight, both in Union County.

Maria and Jose Duchi of Irvington welcomed a daughter named Keyla at 12:02 a.m. at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.

"I'm really happy," said Maria Duchi. "I don't remember the feeling of what it is like to give birth. All I looked forward to was holding my daughter in my arms."

Keyla is the couple's first daughter together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1gvG_0daebEUF00

Ambika N. Nagar and Rohit Rakhe welcomed their son Rudra Rakhe at 12:02 a.m. at Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfLH7_0daebEUF00

Zayden Sire was the first baby born at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Essex County, at 12:37 a.m.

He was born to Shonicee and Brian Brimage. The due date was mid-January, but Zayden made an early appearance after his mother's water broke on New Year's Eve.

"The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the newly designed Mother-Baby Unit, and will join an older brother and sister at home later this evening or tomorrow morning," said Patricia Mitrano, director of public relations and marketing for the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Zbb_0daebEUF00

The first baby born at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood arrived at 4:53 a.m. Zion Donovan Bolden-Smith was born to parents Sarah and Donovan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9Av1_0daebEUF00

In Teaneck, the year's first baby at Holy Name Medical Center was born at 4:30 a.m. Ezra was born to Yamila and Ricardo of Bergenfield.

The first baby born at Englewood Hospital was Avienne Violet Neira. Avienne was born at 1:05 p.m. to Christian Neira and Angelika Uy.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newborn babies help ring in the New Year across North Jersey

