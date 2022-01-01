The soggy weather continues today

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Forecasters say freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential for icy roads and sidewalks. The …
Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected"
The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Another winter storm is expected to hit the region Sunday.
Ice will be the primary problem with this storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday that includes all of southeastern New York.
...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle.
It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits.
Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
LOCK HAVEN — If you are headed out and about this weekend, timing will be everything. The absolute worst time to travel will be in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Accuweather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “There will be a significant accumulation of ice,” Kines said. “Enough...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER, LEBANON, DAUPHIN, YORK, BERKS, CHESTER, CUMBERLAND, ADAMS, FRANKLIN, MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES SUNDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team is making Sunday an Alert Day for the high likelihood of freezing rain. Travel impacts are expected to be high...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon.
Here is a list of all counties included: Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Washington, Allegany and Garrett.
Snow was the reason for the Winter Weather Advisories on Monday and Friday but on Sunday, we’re talking ice.
Anywhere within the advisory is looking at ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch.
That may not sound like much...
A winter weather advisory was extended into Sunday for parts of the Chicago area and Indiana, as freezing rain is expected to move in Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, the NWS stated. The advisory also includes Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
Numbingly cold temperatures have gripped the Washington, D.C., area as neighborhoods to the north and west prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulation on Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is set for early Sunday morning until noon for parts of Maryland, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Virginia, including Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.
After several inches of snow fell on the Tri-State area Thursday into Friday, the region is getting ready for some more winter weather. The National Weather Service says there is an 80% chance of precipitation on Sunday, with freezing rain likely before 10 a.m. There's still some question as to...
BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.
(WBZ-TV Graphic)
A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy drizzle or mist will continue in the Chicago area with temperatures still slightly below freezing.
Otherwise, the forecast remains on track and temperatures are warming this evening.
Saturday night brings light drizzle. Temperatures will rise above freezing.
Sunday will be colder with a high temperature of 25 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will be colder to start the week, with single-digit temperatures. Then warmer Wednesday through Friday.
After getting hit with our biggest snowstorm this winter on Friday, it will be backed by the coldest temperatures yet this winter. According to the National Weather Service, an arctic blast with dangerously cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills will arrive on Tuesday. A look at the coldest wind...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see a slight break from the single digit temperatures, before they plummet back down again on Sunday.
By Saturday morning, temperatures were mild compared to the last few days; statewide, all regions were above zero, and most were into the double digits. It’ll get up to 30 degrees in the metro, higher than the average temp of 24.
But still, it won’t exactly feel warm due to the wind chill. By 11 p.m. Saturday, it’ll feel well below zero, and Sunday morning will feel like 20 below.
Good morning! 🌅 Temps escalated quickly but it's not exactly WARM...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday.
Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st!
Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight.
There’s a Winter...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited.
Therefore, despite the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place until 9 p.m., I believe the impacts will be relatively minor enough that Alert Mode is not needed.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and evening. High 34.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 23
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. Temps dropping. High 25.
EXTENDED
Colder again on Monday with a warm-up expected for the second half of the week.
Comments / 0