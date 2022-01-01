Report: Liverpool And Arsenal Best Positioned To Sign Braga Captain Ricardo Horta

Liverpool and Arsenal are best positioned to obtain the services of Braga captain Ricardo Horta according to a report.

IMAGO / Pedro Benavente

The 27 year old who has also played for Malaga in La Liga is enjoying another excellent season for the Portuguese club.

Horta has already scored twelve goals and assisted six times in all competitions this season.

The player who has represented Portugal on one occasion can play on both wings though is more comfortable from the left.

The report from Fichajes claims that after six years at Braga, Horta could now look to make the move to the Premier League with many clubs interested.

It goes on to say that Liverpool and Arsenal are best positioned to sign the player and it would likely take a fee of around €20million to secure his services.

Author Verdict

Whether the player's form in the Portuguese league can be transferred to the Premier League remains to be seen but he certainly will be one that a number of clubs are looking at.

It doesn't feel like a Liverpool type signing however with them more likely to be targeting a wide player with Premier League experience.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook