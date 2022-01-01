ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool And Arsenal Best Positioned To Sign Braga Captain Ricardo Horta

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool and Arsenal are best positioned to obtain the services of Braga captain Ricardo Horta according to a report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b30Ke_0daeaPun00
IMAGO / Pedro Benavente

The 27 year old who has also played for Malaga in La Liga is enjoying another excellent season for the Portuguese club.

Horta has already scored twelve goals and assisted six times in all competitions this season.

The player who has represented Portugal on one occasion can play on both wings though is more comfortable from the left.

The report from Fichajes claims that after six years at Braga, Horta could now look to make the move to the Premier League with many clubs interested.

It goes on to say that Liverpool and Arsenal are best positioned to sign the player and it would likely take a fee of around €20million to secure his services.

Author Verdict

Whether the player's form in the Portuguese league can be transferred to the Premier League remains to be seen but he certainly will be one that a number of clubs are looking at.

It doesn't feel like a Liverpool type signing however with them more likely to be targeting a wide player with Premier League experience.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Horta
The Independent

Chelsea and Liverpool do everything but win in Premier League thriller

A classic game for neutral fans, but also Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool put everything into this pulsating 2-2 draw, to the point the intensity just had to trail off, and it might mean the title race does too. It all means that City are 10 points clear of Chelsea with the same number of games played, and 11 of Liverpool with one more.The truth was that necessity was the mother of intensity in this case, as both teams played like they knew they absolutely had to win. They only ended up hurting each other, while entertaining everyone else.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction from thrilling match

Chelsea and Liverpool played out one of the games of the Premier League season with a pulsating draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop Romelu Lukaku following the airing of a controversial interview this week dominated pre-match discussions before it was revealed Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had joined Jurgen Klopp in being ruled out of the contest with suspected positive Covid tests.Sadio Mane gave the visitors the perfect start, however, with a well-taken opening goal before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead with a fine run and finish.Mateo Kovacic went one better, though, finding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ac Milan#Portuguese#Fichajes#The Premier League#Liverpool Coverage Report
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are travelling to Chelsea today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.The Blues face several injury problems. Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool captain Henderson: We can be positive about Chelsea point

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists they can be happy with their 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic hit back for Chelsea. Henderson said, "It is a probably a good result for them (Manchester City) but for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Arsenal (5/4) vs Liverpool (19/10) On Thursday night, Arsenal and Liverpool clash at the Emirates Stadium in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup. Arsenal. The Gunners recent decent run of form ended last time out, as Mikel Arteta’s team suffered a controversial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea got together at the end of August, just three games into the Premier League season. Anfield was rocking, as The Blues strolled in to make a statement of their highly anticipated Premier League title challenge. Chelsea's new summer signing Romelu Lukaku was talked about in high regard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
536
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy