ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins’ New Year’s plan (belatedly) comes together in win over Sabres

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2oar_0daeaIyw00

The plan was to spark some secondary scoring by shaking up the lines. The plan, regardless of which line was on the ice, was to get more “inside ice” in the offensive zone and work for gritty goals.

Neither plan came together immediately, but both did eventually as the Bruins came from behind to beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in their first game in over two weeks.

Through two periods, it looked like this might be the same old story for the Bruins. They were outshooting Buffalo 26-14, but losing 3-1. The top line had shown it could still score with Craig Smith in David Pastrnak’s place, as it was Smith getting to the net and poking in a rebound off an offensive-zone faceoff win for the Bruins’ lone goal to that point.

The other new-look lines were quiet, though. Shots, yes. Great scoring chances and goals? No. Against the lowly Sabres, it looked like the Bruins might still just be a one-line team.

But then things finally started to click in the third. Jake DeBrusk drove hard to the Buffalo net -- getting to that inside ice -- to set up Nick Foligno with a juicy rebound that the veteran winger flipped in for his first goal as a Bruin.

After that new third line -- with Charlie Coyle centering DeBrusk and Foligno -- had been vicitimized on Buffalo’s first goal of the game, this was the kind of response they needed. Foligno had several good looks on the day, including hitting the post on a power-play chance, and finally got rewarded. DeBrusk played with some fire most of the day. Coyle’s overtime heroics were still to come.

"I liked the second goal, because Jake DeBrusk skated and attacked the D -- something we addressed a couple times tonight, about attacking Buffalo’s D," Bruce Cassidy said after the game. "And Nick stops in front. That’s where he’s going to score goals."

A little more than a minute later, it was the new second line’s turn to go to work. Matt Grzelcyk’s breakout pass sprung Taylor Hall on a 3-on-2 the other way with new linemates Erik Haula and David Pastrnak. Haula drove hard to the net to occupy one Sabre. Pastrnak’s presence demanded the attention of another. Hall saw the opportunity to cut to the middle, to that inside ice, which is exactly what he did before snapping a shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The strength of a Hall-Haula-Pastrnak line should be the transition game and creating chances off the rush. This rush in particular was perfectly executed, with Hall showing some aggression and willingness to attack that hasn’t always been there this season.

"The Hall goal is a good drive by Erik Haula driving the net," Cassidy said. "Starts with some good D zone, structure was good. We have a good attack, support, structure. Taylor has to execute the shot. First goal is Smitty top of the crease. We talk about that a lot, making sure we have a net presence.”

The Bruins kept the pressure on for the remainder of the third. The second and third lines continued to create chances, including a DeBrusk breakaway and a Pastrnak one-timer off another rush chance. But the game ended up going to overtime.

Coyle made sure the comeback earned the Bruins two points instead of one, stepping into the high slot off the bench before collecting a pass from Brad Marchand and ripping a shot glove-side. Discouraged by what could be viewed as a demotion to the third line? Not today.

It’s only one game, it was against the Sabres, and it took a little while to get going. But it was also the first game in over two weeks, and the first game with these new lines. The fact that the plan did ultimately come together is still encouraging.

“On the surface, some positive results,” Cassidy said. “Took a little while, but two greasy goals from the net-front, another one with a nice attack and the center lane drive. … Good for the guys. See how it works out tomorrow.”

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Marchand With Perfect New Year’s Resolution

The Boston Bruins had a wide range of New Year’s Resolutions when asked about them over the last couple of days. Most involved self-improvement like Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, who said he’s at an age where he’s watching his weight to make sure he remains in good health watching his young kids grow up. He’s got a lot of company in that regard as I shared with the B’s bench boss during Saturday morning’s zoom media session ahead of their matinee OT win over the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Overtime Win Over Sabres

After a 16-day break that included a COVID-19 shutdown for the Boston Bruins and then a league-wide shut down for six days, the Black and Gold returned to action for the first time since a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16, when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres on New Years Day. For the first time in a long time, coach Bruce Cassidy had most of his roster intact for the game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Nick Foligno
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins New Year#Vicitimized
FanSided

Recap: Bruins extend winning streak to 3 with win over Devils

The year 2022 has been kind to the Boston Bruins and it continued on Tuesday night, with the Bruins defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at the Garden. Five different Bruins potted goals and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-10-2. 1st period. The Bruins got...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy