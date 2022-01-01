McDonald joins rare group with 1,000 assists

HIBBING — What does Ayden McDonald have in common with Mark Heiman, Bjorn Broman, Cody Schilling, Drew Carlson, Tyus Jones, Dan Ward and Kyle Noreen?

The answer is assists.

The Hibbing High School senior surpassed the 1,000-assist plateau on Tuesday at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase, so he’s only one of eight players in the State of Minnesota to achieve that mark.

McDonald set the mark on a pass to Carson Brown, who drilled a 3-pointer to get to that magic number.

McDonald is a part of that elite group, but he knows he didn’t get there by himself.

“With assists, you need a teammate who can score, and I’ve had a lot of those guys over the years,” Ayden said. “It was great to hit that mark with assists, but it’s a tribute to all of the seniors I’ve been playing with since the seventh- and eighth-grades, like Cole (Mammenga), Ryley (Lund) and Phil (Rebrovich).

“They all had the ability to put the ball in the basket. That night, too, my teammates did a great job finishing, helping me get those assists.”

It was quite the night for Ayden. Not only did he get that magical assist, but he also hit for 50 points, which is a new school record, breaking the old record set in 2008 by Jay Cary with 49.

McDonald has come a long way since he first started seeing varsity action in the seventh-grade with Travis Carruth, John Borland, Corey Nelson, Sadiq Mohamed and Cooper Lundell.

As an eighth-grader, McDonald had Rebrovich, Lund and Mammenga to lean on, along with Luke Lundell, Will Durie and Jaden Colbaugh.

“I was nervous when I was that young,” Ayden said. “Those guys introduced me to that. Those guys took me under their wing and showed me how to lead. They made me feel welcome.

“When you’re that young, it’s kind of scary going to practice every day with those older guys, and feel like you’re contributing to them and being a part of them.”

McDonald did take his bumps and bruises along the way, and in the beginning, it did get to him.

Now, instead of getting pushed around, he’s pushing back.

“When I was younger, I showed frustration a lot with being smaller, being less strong,” Ayden said. “I knew I was young, but I didn’t want to make that excuse. Growing up the last few years with the guys that we’ve had, it’s been nice to be able to be like the older guys.

“It’s nice not being pushed around anymore.”

That’s because McDonald did all of the things necessary to improve his game, both mentally and physically.

“It’s been quite a road he’s been on,” Joel said. “You forget when you have him at the varsity practice on the JV as a seventh-grader how much of a difference there was in guys like him and guys that were five-years older than him. They didn’t take it easy on him.

“They challenged him a lot. When you look back on it now, you chuckle about it. There were a lot of guys that raised him around here. There were a lot of people involved in that whole process that made him a success. They never went easy on him. He benefited a lot from that.”

There were times when dad and coach had to counsel the younger McDonald after a game.

“There were times we talked about it, but it was never anything that we harped on,” Joel said. “There were times early that after a tough game, he’d ride home with mom because he didn’t want to ride home with me.

“We look back on those days, too, and laugh about it. It was such a big part of the maturing process.”

Ayden was accepted because he had the innate ability to distribute the ball.

His assist-to-turnover ratio was 6.81 during the 2021 season. He had 218 assists and 32 turnovers. In 2018 it was 5.00 (180/36); in 2019 it was 4.51 (221/49); and in 2020 it was 4.87 (292/60).

Not bad for a team that plays an up-tempo game.

“The game is uptempo, and we play uptempo,” Joel said. “The assists are one thing, but the assist-to-turnover-ratio he has is also an incredible thing. His worst assist-to-turnover ratio is still an incredible assist-to-turnover ratio.

“A lot of guys rack up assists, but they rack up turnovers at the same time. Not him. He values the ball. He finds the right people.”

It doesn’t seem complicated, but there’s more to it than just passing a basketball to an open teammate.

“There are guys on the other end of all of those assists that are knocking down shots,” Joel said. “You have to give those guys credit. If it’s not those guys knocking down the shots, it’s those guys setting the screens for them.

“It takes a lot to make this happen. It’s guys moving together, working together, doing the things it takes to get this done. The screeners never get in the box score, but that’s an important part of everything that happens for the scorer, and ultimately, the assist guy, too. It's a lot more encompassing than you might think sometimes.”

Ayden is also set to join another elite club, which includes, Noreen, Schilling, Broman, Jones and Carlson, with, not only 1,000 assists, but 2,000 points.

That’s not on Ayden’s radar, however.

“With the point thing, I don’t think about that a lot,” Ayden said. “All five of us that are on the floor, and the guys on the bench, we do what we need to do to win. I give them a lot of credit.

“Not only have they been finishing when I’m passing to them, but they’ve been finding me, too.”

For Joel, who has 3,292 points, it’s hard to fathom was his son has been able to do.

“It’s crazy when you think about it,” Joel said. “It’s taken a lot of work, a lot of time for him and I here (at the Lincoln). On some days, he would look back on it and say it wasn’t fun, but trying to find that fine line between being a dad and a coach, a lot of the time, I was his coach.

“I was riding out the expectations I knew he had from himself, and making him a little more uncomfortable. I knew in the end that would benefit him. His career is indicative of where he’s gotten himself, more mentally than anything else, to get through that stuff. That combination of statistics — 2,000 points and 1,000 assists — there’s some special people on that list in Minnesota.”