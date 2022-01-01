One killed, three wounded at Kenosha bar shooting, all four victims believed to be from Illinois

KENOSHA, WIS. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others at a bar early Saturday morning.

Police said they arrived to see cars speeding away and people running from the parking lot of Coins Sports Bar around 4:00 a.m. They also found that four people had been shot- three men and one woman all in their mid to late 20's.

One died at the scene. One was in critical condition and the other in serious condition and the fourth was in good condition. Police have not released their names. They say they're all believed to be Illinois residents.

They also said it was not believed to be a random act without elaborating. The bar had four rock bands Friday night. A post on its Facebook page said "bar hours don't exist tonight. It's going to be a night you won't want to miss." Police said they have no one in custody at this time.