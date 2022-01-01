Purple-tinted glasses for 2022

HIBBING — Happy New Year everyone.

Let’s hope 2022 is better than 2021 and 2020. This past year, things got a little better, then things got a little worse later in the season.

Once again, we persevered. That’s just the way we do it. We live our lives to the fullest no matter what obstacles are in front of us.

With that said, the new year brings a new beginning, and that usually starts with New Year’s resolutions.

I don’t make resolutions like losing weight, working out more and stopping the usage of naughty language, but I will try one thing — I’ll try being nice to the Minneseota Vikings this year.

I have a long history of ripping that organization, and most of the time it’s well deserved.

After all, I’ve lived through four Super Bowl losses, some gut-wrenching losses in NFC title games and other playoff disasters.

I’m going to put all of those behind me and start anew, praising this club as much as I can.

Where do I start?

The general manager, Rick Spielman, knows what he’s doing when it comes to drafting starters and depth people. All of his selections are top-notch players, and we’re at least two deep at every position. He’s never missed a position.

That’s a good trait in a general manager.

As far as coaching goes, Mike Zimmer has a handle on every aspect of his teams’ game.

His clock management is the best in the league, his defenses are of the shutdown type, his special teams units never miss a beat and his offense is ranked at the top of the league.

His offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, is the most innovative play-calling mind in the business.

He never holds back. Once the Vikings get a lead, he puts the pedal to the metal and never gives the opposing team a chance to get back in the game.

Minnesota might be 7-8 this season, but look at the bright side. All of the Vikings' losses are by seven points or fewer. That must mean they’re competitive, right? What more can you ask? We could be the Detroit Lions, right?

Every position on the team is filled with above-average players, isn’t it?

Yes, the Vikings have had injury problems, but their replacement players have filled in admirably, don’t you think?

With all that said, everything's coming up roses.

There’s nothing to complain about, is there?

I’m set to give this team 100-percent of my loyalty. I’m going to start drinking the purple Kool Aid. I’ll even do the ‘Skol’ chant. I’ve never uttered those words before.

As the Green Bay Packers’ game nears today, there’s absolutely no way we can lose this game, is there?

They call it a loser-proof game. We should have this game in our back pocket.

It doesn’t matter that Kirk Cousins is under COVID protocol and won’t play against the Packers with the playoffs on the line.

It doesn’t matter that Dalvin Cook had to miss an important game with COVID. It certainly doesn’t matter that Harrison Smith had to miss some games with COVID, along with a number of other players.

It’s all good.

Sean Mannion should be good enough to beat Aaron Rodgers. Why do we need Cook when Alexander Mattison is a capable runner.

Actually, all of that was predictable at the beginning of the season. At some point, Cousins was going to miss time because of COVID.

It’s typical Vikings.

Whoops. There goes that resolution down the tubes.

I didn’t even make it for 10 minutes.