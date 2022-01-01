ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Year's Fire Destroys Morris County Home

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Santiago, his Aunt Bibiana and his cousin Nicholas lost everything in the Dover house fire. Photo Credit: Dover FMBA Local 60/GoFundMe photo

A dog was rescued from the basement of a Morris County home and multiple people were hospitalized following a 2-alarm fire early New Year's Day.

Flames consumed the home at 50 Thompson Ave. in Dover when crews arrived around 4:30 a.m.

A GoFundMe for Santiago, his Aunt Bibiana and cousin Nicholas, who escaped with their 9-month-old dog, had raised more than $1,000 as of Saturday evening.

Units stretched a line for exposure protection of a nearby 4-family structure and exterior knockdown of the fire building while a supply line was stretched simultaneously.

Once a water supply was established, firefighters made an aggressive interior push, extinguishing the bulk of the fire on the first floor and proceeding to the second.

With mutual aid units arriving on the scene, more lines were stretched and searches were conducted, resulting in the successful rescue of the dog.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down on the first and second floors and interior units cleared the structure of any possible life hazards.

However, flames had heavily involved the attic space by this time and operations turned defensive prior to a partial roof collapse. Several residents were treated and transported to area hospitals.

