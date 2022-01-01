Bluejackets get two winners at Benson Classic

BENSON — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had two champions at the Benson Classic held Friday.

Christian Jelle at 113-pounds had a bye in the first round, then he won by technical fall over Blake Roberts of Fergus Falls, 18-2, 2:00.

In the title match, Jelle beat Caleb Fronning of Fergus Falls by fall at 3:54.

At 132 pounds, Ethan Roy won a 10-2 decision over Blake Wieme of Benson, then he pinned Damian Alatriste of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 1:01.

In the title match, Roy defeated Sam Drietz of Canby 10-2.

Bryson Larrabee also made it to the finals at 160 with a first-round fall over Easton Antony of Canby at 2:19. He pinned Ashton Squires of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 1:49, then he lost to Coy Gunderson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 4-1 in the finals to place second.

At 170 pounds, Cooper Hendrickson placed second.

He had a first-round bye, then he pinned Jacob Widness of Fergus Falls at 5:21. In the finals, Nathan Bolduc of Benson defeated Hendrickson 5-2.

Thomas Hagen also placed second at 182.

He pinned Delvin Roberts of Fergus Falls at 3:08, then he won by fall over Owen Kidrowski of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3:55.

In the title match, Caden Johnson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove won a 9-0 decision.

At 220, Ian Larrabee had a first-round by, then he pinned Johnny Kobberman of Benson at 1:04. In the finals, Travis Willhie of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Larrabee 5-0 to place second.

Jack Bautch placed fifth at 152.

He lost his opening-round match to John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton by fall at 3:23, then he came back to pin Nick Bolduc of Benson at 2:14.

Ely Johnson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg pinned Bautch at 2:25, but again, Bautch came back to pin Jaiden Zimmerman of Benson at 3:38.

Three wrestlers placed sixth.

At 106, Nehemiah Figueroa was pinned Max Nygaard of Benson at 1:29, then he beat Nolan Verlinde of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 11-1.

Dominic Kerzman of Sauk Centre/Melrose pinned Figueroa at 2:20, then in the fifth-place match, Figueroa was pinned by Gavin Olson of Benson at :31.

At 120, Gabe Martin pinned Landon Smith of Crosby-Ironton at :48, then he lost by fall to Noah Johnson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundburg at 2:00.

Kassten Hartwell of Fergus Falls pinned Martin at 1:35, then he lost a 7-0 decision to Darin Hippe of Benson.

At 195, Drew Shay was pinned Parker Verhelst of Canby at 3:44, then he drew a bye in on the consolation side of the bracket.

Eathon Martinez of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove pinned Shay in :51, then AJ Klassen of Benson pinned Shay at 3:25.

At 160, Trevor VonBrethorst defeated Isaac Longoria of Fergus Falls 4-3, then he was pinned by Gunderson Mcgee of Benson at 5:53. He pinned Longoria in their second meeting at 1:43, then he was pinned by Mcgee at 5:53.

At 138, Jacoby Ekanem lost by fall to Sam Berscheit of Sauk Centre/Melrose by fall at 2:47, then he lost by fall to Zachary Swanson of Tracy-Milrow-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove at :51.

At 145, Luke Tichy was pinned by Jeff Olson of Kerkhoven-Murdoch-Sundburg at :55, then Derek Johnson of Benson pinned him at 1:35.

At 285, Jason Jones of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg pinned Alex Henderson at 1:04, then Nick Willhite of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove won by fall at :48. Henderson was pinned by Will Sjogren of Sauk Centre-Melrose at 1:49.

In Willmar on Thursday, the Bluejackets fell to the Cardinals by the score of 61-18.

Winning by fall for Hibbing were Jelle at 4:44, Hendrickson at 3:10 and Shay at 1:46,

Willmar 61, Hibbing 18

106 — Cavin Carlson, W, won by forfeit; 113 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Eli Heinen, 4:44; 120 — Ivan Mares, W, pinned Gabe Martin, 2:00; 126 — Sulley Anez, W, won by forfeit; 132 — Conlan Carlson, W, def. Ethan Roy, tech fall, 21-5, 4:00; 138 — Cameron Champagne, W, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, :57; 145 — Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, W, pinned Luke Tichy, 2:44; 152 — Steven Cruze, W, pinned Jack Bautch, 3:08; 160 — Braeden Erickson, W, def. Bryson Larrabee, 6-3; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Joe Kallevig, 3:10; 182 — Jonas Anez, W, def. Thomas Hagen, tech fall, 23-8, 5:57; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Jacob Leiva, 1:46; 220 — Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit; 285 — Daunte Castellano, W, pinned Alex Henderson, 2:58.

Girls Hockey

Elk River/Zimmerman 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 1

SOUTH ST. PAUL — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team fell 3-1 to Elk River/Zimmerman during the consolation game of the Kaposia Classic Friday at Doug Woog Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Elks broke on the board first when Maddy Christian scored 16:08 of the first period.

In the third period, Elk River/Zimmerman took a 2-0 lead on another goal biy Christian at 10:38 short-handed, but the Bluejackets got on the board at 12:53 when Julia Gherardi tallied a power-play goal.

The Elks sealed the game when Claire Flahaven scored into an empty net at 16:37

Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess stopped 31 shots.

“I thought we gave a great effort the whole game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We battled hard. Addison had another great game. We gave up a short-handed goal and scored on the same power play.

“Overall, as a coaching staff, we thought we had a great tournament.”

Elk River/Zimmerman goalie Addison Brandt had 12 saves.

ERZ 0 1 2 — 3

HC 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — No scoring.

Second Period — 1. ERZ, Maddy Christian (Kylie Huseth), 16:08.

Third Period — 2. ERZ, Christian, sh, 10:38; 3. HC, Julia Gherardi (Abigail Sullivan), pp, 12:53; 4. ERZ, Claire Flahaven (Abby Hansberger, Christian), en, 16:37.

Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 11-12-8—31; Elk River/Zimmerman, Addison Brandt 1-5-6—12.

Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Elk River/Zimmerman 3-6.