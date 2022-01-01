ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child shot in Faubourg Marigny

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzECD_0daea8Ev00

New Orleans ended 2021 with a child injured by a falling bullet in New Orleans East, and beginning the new year with a child shot in the Faubourg Marigny.

The New Orleans Police Department says a child was shot this afternoon at the corner of Decatur and Spain streets.

"Initial reports received at about 2:14 p.m. show a juvenile gunshot wound victim arriving at a local hospital via private conveyance," according to the department's public information office.

Police had no further information on the Marigny shooting.

Around 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police say a ten-year-old was hit by an apparent falling bullet near Edgelake Court and Crowder Boulevard.

Celebratory gunfire has long been a problem in New Orleans as some people ring in the new year by blasting ammunition skyward. Injuries are not uncommon, and in 1994, Amy Silberman, a 31-year old woman who came from Boston to celebrate New Year's Eve in New Orleans, died after a falling bullet penetrated her skull.

