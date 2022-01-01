ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

991 structures destroyed in Marshall Fire, police execute search warrant in investigation of cause

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said a total of 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the Marshall Fire that sparked Thursday night.

Louisville: 553 destroyed, 45 damaged
Superior: 332 destroyed, 60 damaged
Unincorporated Boulder County: 106 destroyed, 22 damaged

Live updates: 3 reported missing from Marshall Fire

Pelle said an active investigation is underway with several tips from the community, one of which resulted in the execution of a search warrant.

BCSO confirmed the investigation of a shed that was on fire but did not elaborate on anything that was discovered.

The total coverage of the fire was reported at 6,025 acres and parts of that area have been opened back up for residents to return.

Resources and how to help

