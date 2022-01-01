Central Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory thru Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...

