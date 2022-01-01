First charges filed in connection with murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The first charges have now been filed in connection with the carjacking and shooting of an off – duty Cleveland police officer.

Anthony Butler Jr. is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and numerous traffic related charges.

Lyndhurst Municipal Judge Dominic Coletta set his bond at $5,000,000.

Photo courtesy Richmond Heights police

Butler was arrested after leading police on a pursuit. Butler was driving the stolen vehicle taken Friday following the murder of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Richmond Heights police spotted the vehicle Friday night. Officers pursued the vehicle to the Riviera Apartments located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid where it crashed into a fence and wedged itself between the fencepost and a tree behind the buildings.

The Richmond Heights Police Chief said the officers involved demonstrated tremendous bravery and put their lives at serious risk to apprehend Butler.

“The hearts and prayers of our agency go out to the Cleveland police officer’s family and loved ones as well as the entire Cleveland Division of Police on this tragic loss,” Richmond Heights Police Department said in a statement.

The Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas also released a statement:

An 18-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the case. Charges are expected to be filed against her soon.

Bartek was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in 2019.

