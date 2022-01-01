ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

First charges filed in connection with murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpOxj_0daeYXyL00

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The first charges have now been filed in connection with the carjacking and shooting of an off duty Cleveland police officer.

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Anthony Butler Jr. is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and numerous traffic related charges.

Lyndhurst Municipal Judge Dominic Coletta set his bond at $5,000,000.

Photo courtesy Richmond Heights police

Butler was arrested after leading police on a pursuit. Butler was driving the stolen vehicle taken Friday following the murder of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Richmond Heights police spotted the vehicle Friday night. Officers pursued the vehicle to the Riviera Apartments located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid where it crashed into a fence and wedged itself between the fencepost and a tree behind the buildings.

The Richmond Heights Police Chief said the officers involved demonstrated tremendous bravery and put their lives at serious risk to apprehend Butler.

Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking (as seen in the video at the top of the story)

“The hearts and prayers of our agency go out to the Cleveland police officer’s family and loved ones as well as the entire Cleveland Division of Police on this tragic loss,” Richmond Heights Police Department said in a statement.

The Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas also released a statement:

An 18-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the case. Charges are expected to be filed against her soon.

Bartek was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 45

cleverocks
3d ago

Death penalty for all involved. Stiffer sentencing for any person carjacking someone.

Reply(18)
48
Wilburn Baker
3d ago

My condolences to Officer Shane Bartek's family, a young man who had sworn an oath to protect others may he rest in peace.

Reply
8
Adisa Robert Mcmullen
3d ago

Such hate in our souls. My condolences to the officers family. May God them peace during this trying time.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Richmond Heights, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, OH
City
Euclid, OH
Richmond Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Butler, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing Adult Alert issued for Parma man

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Parma man who walked away from his home and didn’t return. According to the alert, issued by the Parma Police Department, Charles Canty, 77, left his residence at around noon on Dec. 31. He suffers from various medical conditions, and law enforcement […]
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Reward offered to help find fugitive wanted for robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive John Vaughan. Vaughan, 46, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, the Akron Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies for robbery, parole violations, and other crimes. Authorities say […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Kim Thomas
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland police union outraged officials not ruling line of duty death in Shane Bartek’s murder

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s police union is outraged city officials are not going to rule the New Year’s Eve murder of officer Shane Bartek as a line-of-duty death. Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer says that while Bartek was off duty at the time of the alleged carjacking incident, the 25-year-old acted as an […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Always had a smile on his face’: Loved ones, community prepare to say final goodbye to slain Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – City officials, the community and friends and family members are preparing to say their final goodbye to Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek. Flags on all Cleveland city property will fly at half staff through Jan. 13 in Bartek’s honor. The 25-year-old was killed Friday during a carjacking on the city’s west side. He was […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cleveland Police#Murder#Shooting#Lyndhurst Municipal#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy