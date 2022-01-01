ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State outlasts Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl

By Justin Holbrock
 7 days ago

PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State was able to outlast Utah 48-45 in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has record-breaking Rose Bowl game

All updates from “The Granddaddy of Them All” can be found below:

1st Quarter

Utah scores first on its second possession. Cameron Rising hits Britain Covey for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 7-0 lead.

Utah strikes again. On 3rd and 6 at the OSU 12-yard line, Rising throws a wheel route to Micah Bernard who was able to get his foot down on the diving catch over Tommy Eichenberg to give the Utes a 14-0 lead.

Emeka Egbuka makes a great sideline catch late in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Ohio State goes for it on 4th and 1 from the Utah 25-yard line and C.J. Stroud throws a dime to Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Buckeyes’ first touchdown. OSU trails 14-7.

True freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer has been ejected for targeting after trying to make a tackle down field. Utah scores on the next play on a six-yard run by Tavion Thomas. Utes lead 21-7.

Ohio State answers on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buckeyes trail 21-14.

Utah’s Britain Covey returns the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Utes back up by 14 points. Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom was injured on the play and has been carted off with a left leg injury.

Stroud connects with Smith-Njigba for a 52-yard touchdown to once again make it a one-score game.

On 4th and 1, Cameron Rising breaks a few tackles and rushes 62 yards for another Utah touchdown. Utes lead 35-21.

3rd Quarter

Stroud is picked off in the end zone on the first possession of the third quarter. Utah goes three and out and fumbles on the punt giving OSU excellent field position inside the 15-yard line. The Buckeyes score on a touchdown pass to Marin Harrison Jr. to make it 35-28.

4th Quarter

Utah and Ohio State both add field goals in the third quarter before Stroud connects with Harrison for his third receiving touchdown of the game. Ohio State is tied with Utah 38-38.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues his record-breaking performance on a 30-yard touchdown catch that he made over his shoulder to give the Buckeyes a 45-38 lead. Smith-Njigba has 13 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba breaks 3 Ohio State records in Rose Bowl

Utah answers on a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game again.

Ohio State marches down the field and kicks a short field goal to take a 48-45 lead with nine seconds left.

