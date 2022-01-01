Des Moines man dies after crashing into Marshall County creek

A Des Moines man driving on Iowa Highway 330 in Marshall County died Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a creek.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash to find Bazirake Kariya, 30, trapped inside his car, which was in the creek, according to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Kariya was transported to a Marshalltown hospital, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation, but initial information indicates weather-related road conditions contributed, the release said.

Freezing rain late Friday afternoon and into the evening hours caused roadways to be covered with ice in several areas of Marshall County, according to the release, and deputies responded to more than 20 motor vehicle crashes and disabled motorists.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to 77 crashes and assisted 133 motorists from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, most of the roads in central and southern Iowa are either partially or completely covered in snow.