ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IA

Des Moines man dies after crashing into Marshall County creek

By Amber Mohmand, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLuRL_0daeYUKA00

A Des Moines man driving on Iowa Highway 330 in Marshall County died Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a creek.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash to find Bazirake Kariya, 30, trapped inside his car, which was in the creek, according to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Kariya was transported to a Marshalltown hospital, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation, but initial information indicates weather-related road conditions contributed, the release said.

Freezing rain late Friday afternoon and into the evening hours caused roadways to be covered with ice in several areas of Marshall County, according to the release, and deputies responded to more than 20 motor vehicle crashes and disabled motorists.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to 77 crashes and assisted 133 motorists from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, most of the roads in central and southern Iowa are either partially or completely covered in snow.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Marshalltown, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Marshalltown, IA
Accidents
County
Marshall County, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshall County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Marshall County, IA
Accidents
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Weather#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

718
Followers
815
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy