Elderly Chelsea Maine Woman Dies In New Years Day Fire

Firefighters from the Monmouth Fire Department were busy on Sunday afternoon as they worked hard to free an 'iced-in' loon from Tacoma Lake. A loon had become virtually trapped in open water on the lake. This happens when a loon is in open water but there is ice all around that spot of open water. Loons become trapped because they don't have enough open water to get up to speed to fly over the icy portion of the lake, thus they become 'trapped' in the small portion of open water.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO