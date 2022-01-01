ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Elderly Chelsea Maine Woman Dies In New Years Day Fire

By Cooper Fox
 7 days ago
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Chelsea, Maine woman is dead following an early Saturday morning fire at her residence. Just befre 7 AM on January 1st, the Chelsea Fire Department was called to a fire at 87 Cheney Road. The owner...

Kool AM

Weather Causing Multiple Crashes On I-95 Between Augusta & Newport

According to a Maine State Police Facebook post, they are currently dealing with multiple crashes on I-95 between Augusta and Newport. A single vehicle crash in Fairfield. The crash is at mile marker 132 on the northbound side of I-95. The vehicle reported rolled over in the median. Fortunately, the only injuries were minor.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Police Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect From Central Maine

According to the Maine State Police Facebook Page, troopers are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect involved in an alleged domestic violence incident. 41-year-old Robert L. Robinson, of Greene, Maine, is currently wanted by authorities for what the say is a felony domestic violence charge following an...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

State Of Maine Purchasing 250,000 COVID-19 Tests

For several reasons, including the poor planning of the federal government, there has been a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests. You have probably found a lack of the at-home tests on store shelves and found that medical facilities are scheduling tests up to a week out. There is a light...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Central Maine Loon Stuck in Lake Rescued by Monmouth Firefighters

Firefighters from the Monmouth Fire Department were busy on Sunday afternoon as they worked hard to free an 'iced-in' loon from Tacoma Lake. A loon had become virtually trapped in open water on the lake. This happens when a loon is in open water but there is ice all around that spot of open water. Loons become trapped because they don't have enough open water to get up to speed to fly over the icy portion of the lake, thus they become 'trapped' in the small portion of open water.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Eastern Maine Woman Arrested & Charged With Murder

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 40 year old woman from Perry, Maine has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a 50 year old man on December 26th, 2021. A 911 call came in to dispatchers just before 9...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Is A New Ocean State Job Lot Coming To Augusta Soon?

Ocean State Job Lot is one of the largest closeout retailers in the Northeast. With 7 locations currently open in Maine, Bangor, Belfast, Biddeford, Falmouth, Oxford, Rockland, and Sanford. Ocean State Job Lot makes no surprise that they are currently expanding. According to a job posting on Google, one of...
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Hero Maine State Trooper Carries Elderly Man To Safety

Stories like the one I'm about to tell you are pure miracles, and even more so when we consider the weather here in Maine during this time of year... According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at about 5 AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Maine State Police reported an older man with Alzheimer's who had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Meteorologists Tracking Possible Christmas Day Storm

People are always asking if we're going to have a white Christmas each year, and even if this weekend's weather event is a 'total miss', most Mainers should see still see some 'white stuff' on the ground that's still lingering from last weekend's storm. Though the storm that Maine meteorologists...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Company Fires Entire Staff After Workers Charged With Theft

According to the Kennebec Journal, the entire team at the Anson-Madison Water District have been terminated effective immediately. In the meantime, staff from the Maine Rural Water Association will take over operations as the entire staff has been dismissed without notice. Four full time employees and one part-time employee were terminated.
ANSON, ME
Kool AM

Here Is The Easy Way For Augusta / Waterville Residents To Donate

If you have done any shopping in the last month and a half, there is a good chance you've encountered at least a few Salvation Army bell ringers. Braving the cold weather, they stand outside the doors of local stores, ringing their bells, hoping to attract the attention of shoppers. Hoping those shoppers will throw a few dollars into their kettle.
AUGUSTA, ME
