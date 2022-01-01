ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

Boyden Brook Body Works donates to support Canton kayak launch, sled hockey team

By TOM GRASER tgraser@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CvmD_0daeXDWq00

CANTON — The owners of Boyden Brook Body Works, 159 Meade Road, have issued a challenge to other Canton area business to support the effort to install an adaptive kayak launch at Taylor Park.

Pam Rose, Jim Rose and Craig Coffey, of Boyden Brook Body Works, delivered two $1,000 checks on Saturday to Mark J. McKenna, who is leading the effort to install the launch.

“We are going to see if we can get other businesses to donate,” Ms. Rose said while presenting the checks at the Canton Pavilion.

The first check is going toward the launch, while the second will benefit the Wounded Warriors Sled Hockey team, another endeavor of Mr. McKenna.

About half of the $46,000 needed for the kayak launch has been raised, Mr. McKenna said.

The plan is to have the facility installed in time for the annual Rushton Canoe Races which will be marking its 60th rendition this spring.

Right now, the site at Taylor Park has a concrete slab installed at the waterline, to which the dock will be attached on land.

The proposed launch, designed with the Americans with Disabilities Act in mind, would have a roller system to ease kayaks into and out of the Grasse River, and would be equipped with a transfer bench that looks like a long, shallow flight of stairs.

Someone in a wheelchair can get into and out of the water, and into and out of their boats with little or no assistance. The bench also features straps and bars to make it easier to get in and out of a kayak.

Residents who want to donate money for the launch can deliver checks to the Canton Town Office, 60 Main St. with “ADA canoe launch” on the memo line.

Any money raised beyond what is needed for the launch will support making bathrooms at Taylor Park ADA-compliant.

Mr. McKenna said he would like to see the launch named for J.H. Rushton, who began building the famous Rushton canoes in Canton in 1875.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Sled#Hockey#Vehicles#Charity#Rushton Canoe#Americans#The Canton Town Office#Ada
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
2K+
Followers
156
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy