Nwora entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. Nwora joins Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks' three players currently in protocols, so he'll likely miss at least the next two games (Monday vs. DET; Wednesday vs. TOR) and perhaps Friday's game at Brooklyn, as well. Nwora was coming off of a 23-point performance in Saturday's win over the Pelicans, which Khris Middleton missed due to a personal matter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO