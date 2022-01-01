ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending cage Saturday

 3 days ago

Binnington was given the starting nod for Saturday's contest against the Wild, per...

98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
NBA
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Jordan Binnington
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
#Nhl Com
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars target offensive lineman with No. 1 pick, Steelers find Big Ben's replacement

This will be a storyline for much of the pre-draft process: Who should the Jaguars take with the No. 1 overall pick? A year ago, it was a layup: Trevor Lawrence. Now, headed for the top selection in back-to-back years, Jacksonville obviously doesn't need a quarterback, and unfortunately for them, there isn't a QB in this class worth moving up to first overall to grab.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Defending cage Monday

Georgiev will guard the crease Monday against the Oilers, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today. Georgiev will face Edmonton for the second time this season, undoubtedly looking for a better result after getting torched to the tune of six goals on 39 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss Nov. 5. Luckily for the Bulgarian netminder, the Oilers have been far less prolific offensively lately, surprisingly ranking 25th with an average 2.62 goals for since Dec. 1 -- a span of 13 games.
NHL
gladstonedispatch.com

Cam Jordan

METAIRIE, La. - It was not that long ago that whispers about New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan started picking up in volume.
NFL
