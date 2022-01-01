ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Resting Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ovechkin was held out of Saturday's practice for maintenance reasons, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Ovechkin...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ovechkin, McDavid lead 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote

Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin are your leaders for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote. Voting ends Saturday night with each division having a captain selected via fan vote. According to the NHL, Ovechkin leads the way with 7.7% of total votes and is ahead...
NHL
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#The Devils#The Red Wings
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy