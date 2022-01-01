Titans' Denico Autry: Activated ahead of Week 17

The Dolphins defense did their job for as long as they could, but the Dolphins offense could not get any drives going and the playoff hopes are all but over. Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst performances and was widely erratic with some of his throws. He did have a nice deep ball to Jaylen Waddle though, but critics will be all over the second year quarterback after this game. Ryan Tannehill did get his revenge on his former team and helped the Titans win the AFC South with today’s victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO