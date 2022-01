The Warriors are optimistic that Thompson (Achilles) will be able to make his season debut Sunday against the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Thompson has been working on his conditioning since resuming 5-on-5 work in late November, and he's closing in on his first game action since June of 2019. The Warriors return from a two-game road trip Friday, and the team is expected to make a decision regarding Thompson's status after returning to the Bay Area. If he's ultimately cleared to return Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on a minutes restriction following his lengthy absence.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO