Capitals' John Carlson: Gets Saturday off

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Carlson was held out of Saturday's practice for maintenance reasons, Tarik El-Bashir...

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have almost their entire lineup out of NHL COVID-19 protocol after missing players off and on for the past few weeks. Defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek skated Tuesday and appear on track to be back for Washington’s next game Friday at the St. Louis Blues. The Dallas Stars are also getting healthier after removing captain Jamie Benn from the protocol list. Toronto’s Auston Matthews remains unavailable. San Jose captain Logan Couture, Boston winger Jake DeBrusk and Buffalo forwards Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch all are new additions to league virus protocol.
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Washington Capitals
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tierney was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tierney was held without a point in his last nine appearances, his longest drought of the season. After scoring four goals through the month of October, the center hasn't scored since Nov. 2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.
NHL
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL

