According to Brody Miller, LSU beat writer for The Athletic, the LSU Tigers will be very short-handed in the Texas Bowl against K-State. In fact, the Tigers will have 39 scholarship players available for the game and not one of those is a quarterback. The first, second, and third-string quarterbacks will be missing for a variety of reasons and LSU will turn to walk-on’s Tavion Faulk and Matt O’Dowd as their signal-callers for the bowl, and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin is rumored to be used in some wildcat formations as well.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO