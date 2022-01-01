ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Teases Going ‘Prohibition’ in New Episodes

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URGri_0daeW5EO00

It’s a new year and the “American Pickers” stars are ready to tackle new projects. This includes a brand new episode of the show which includes a Prohibition-era bowling alley discovered by Mike Wolfe.

The “American Pickers” stars teased the episode by posting a picture to Twitter.

The photo shows Wolfe in the bar/bowling alley which looks super-stylized to the 1930s era. And if you’re a fan of “American Pickers,” you won’t want to miss this.

“American Pickers” Mike Wolfe Discusses Show’s Start

And while Mike Wolfe has been around the “picking” game a long time now, he’s also explained why he wanted to turn his passion for picking into a career and show. The series is one of the most popular on The History Channel since its inception over a decade ago.

“I was traveling all over the country, coming back with all this great stuff—bikes, motorcycles, Vespas, gas-station signs from the thirties, anything I thought I could make a buck on. And I had these amazing stories from people I met on the road, so I started making home movies, showing them to friends and putting them online,” Wolfe says.

He goes on to add that:

“I knew it would make a great TV show, but I pitched the idea to every network on cable for four years before History Channel picked us up. Our first show aired January 18, 2010.”

Further, the “American Pickers” star shares how he loves connecting with people from all walks of life. He insists on telling their stories while purchasing super unique antique items.

“But at the end of the day, it was all about the people I pick from – to give them a voice and to give the item a voice and showing the relationship there, showing an audience these places still exist and that there’s no such thing as a nobody. Even the smallest thing can have value if there’s a story. Teaching people about the process of that is what I wanted to do. As far as being famous and having a chip in the game and getting into the industry, that never crossed my mind, ever,” Wolfe says.

He went on to describe a particularly pleasant interaction he had with a man from Florida.

“A judge I met in Florida has an incredible collection of petrobilia, signs, and gas pumps. A lot of people have beautiful collections that are clean and on display. This guy, his stuff was piled on top of each other,” Mike Wolfe says.

