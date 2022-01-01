ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett’s 2 Goals Lead Panthers Past Canadiens 5-2

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win. Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment also scored and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for the Panthers,...

Click10.com

Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2. Joe Thornton scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice.
NHL
The Hockey News

Panthers Eyeing Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot has been the subject of frequent media trade speculation since November. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Florida Panthers are among several clubs that could make a pitch for the 30-year-old blueliner. During a Jan. 1 appearance on RDS's Hockey 360, LeBrun said the Panthers...
NHL
Miami Herald

Panthers coach ‘disappointed’ in Sam Bennett suspension. Here’s how they will replace him

The Florida Panthers will be without one of their top six forwards for the week — and it’s safe to say interim coach Andrew Brunette is not happy about it. The NHL suspended center Sam Bennett for three games after his high hit to Montreal’s Cedric Paquette early in Saturday’s win over the Canadiens. Bennett was not called for a penalty on the ice when it happened in the first period, but the league ruled that his “high, hard hit” was avoidable after reviewing the film and handed down the suspension.
NHL
NHL

Bennett suspended three games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK - Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during NHL Game No. 568 in Florida on Saturday, Jan. 1, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
The Tennessean

Filip Forsberg's 2 goal push Nashville Predators past Golden Knights, into first place

Visually, Tuesday's matchup between the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights looked like a matchup between the 2022 Predators and the 1999 Predators, thanks to the mustard yellow alternate sweaters worn by Vegas. Realistically, it was a meeting between two of the hottest teams in the league, a meeting that concluded with a 3-1 Predators victory, which put them in first place in the Central Division. ...
NHL

