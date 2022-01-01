Joe Gatto Announces His Exit from ‘Impractical Jokers’

Outsiders just rang in the New Year and with it, we’ve already seen a host of disheartening news. Friday saw the tragic passing of the beloved and comedic Betty White, weeks before her 100th birthday. Not long after, television’s most iconic comedic series, the “Impractical Jokers,” took a major loss. The TruTV series will now continue without one of its four frontmen, Joe Gatto, who abruptly announced his departure Friday.

Joe Gatto made the announcement on social media late Friday night, just prior to New York City’s ball drop. The beloved “Impractical Jokers” comedian said he was stepping away from the long-running show with plans to focus on family. At 45 years old, Gatto announced in his post, “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and I couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

However, following the “Impractical Jokers” highlight, Gatto continued, “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. [Wife] Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

The “Impractical Jokers” star proudly boasts a 10-year tenure on TruTV. Additionally, he is the proud father of two young children, daughter Milana (6) and son Remington “Remo” (4).

‘Impractical Jokers’ Bids Farewell to Joe

Within Gatto’s post, the loveable comedian pointed to the influence which his costars, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano have had both personally and professionally. He further acknowledged his departure, stating, “I know [Murr, Q, and Sal] will continue to make the world laugh.”

Following the star’s own announcement, provided above, the rest of the “Impractical Jokers” stars, also known as the Tenderloins, shared a joint message regarding their friend and costar’s leave.

As per TVLine, the statement read:

“After all these years together, we never imagined making ‘Impractical Jokers’ without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of ‘Impractical Jokers’ in January.”

The return of “Impractical Jokers'” latest season is sure to be heartbreaking without the appearance of Joe Gatto. Known to rarely turn down a challenge, Gatto’s way of nonchalantly completing the most absurd of pranks has hooked the hearts of fans for a decade.

According to the news outlet, “Impractical Jokers” has been renewed for season 10. The current stars plan to resume shooting the second half of season nine this month.