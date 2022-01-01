ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Gatto Announces His Exit from ‘Impractical Jokers’

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dzWA_0daeVE3T00

Outsiders just rang in the New Year and with it, we’ve already seen a host of disheartening news. Friday saw the tragic passing of the beloved and comedic Betty White, weeks before her 100th birthday. Not long after, television’s most iconic comedic series, the “Impractical Jokers,” took a major loss. The TruTV series will now continue without one of its four frontmen, Joe Gatto, who abruptly announced his departure Friday.

Joe Gatto made the announcement on social media late Friday night, just prior to New York City’s ball drop. The beloved “Impractical Jokers” comedian said he was stepping away from the long-running show with plans to focus on family. At 45 years old, Gatto announced in his post, “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and I couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

However, following the “Impractical Jokers” highlight, Gatto continued, “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. [Wife] Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

The “Impractical Jokers” star proudly boasts a 10-year tenure on TruTV. Additionally, he is the proud father of two young children, daughter Milana (6) and son Remington “Remo” (4).

‘Impractical Jokers’ Bids Farewell to Joe

Within Gatto’s post, the loveable comedian pointed to the influence which his costars, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano have had both personally and professionally. He further acknowledged his departure, stating, “I know [Murr, Q, and Sal] will continue to make the world laugh.”

Following the star’s own announcement, provided above, the rest of the “Impractical Jokers” stars, also known as the Tenderloins, shared a joint message regarding their friend and costar’s leave.

As per TVLine, the statement read:

“After all these years together, we never imagined making ‘Impractical Jokers’ without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of ‘Impractical Jokers’ in January.”

The return of “Impractical Jokers'” latest season is sure to be heartbreaking without the appearance of Joe Gatto. Known to rarely turn down a challenge, Gatto’s way of nonchalantly completing the most absurd of pranks has hooked the hearts of fans for a decade.

According to the news outlet, “Impractical Jokers” has been renewed for season 10. The current stars plan to resume shooting the second half of season nine this month.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Joe Gatto
Person
Betty White
Us Weekly

‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto’s Estranged Wife Bessy Gatto Refers​​​​ to Herself as ‘Broken’ After Split

After announcing her split from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto used self-deprecating humor to address the changes going on in her life. Bessy, 39, took to TikTok on Sunday, January 2, to share a stitch clip of her responding to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” In the video, Bessy was cuddling with her dog as she raised her hand in response.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Tender
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film "Sing 2," sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes — and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: When Is Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 4 has wrapped up and the countdown to Season 5 begins. Here’s when to expect the return of cable’s #1 show. Firstly, don’t fret: Yellowstone will absolutely be returning for a Season 5. The wild success of Season 4 guarantees it – as does Taylor Sheridan’s extensive deal with ViacomCBS. Yet as of Season 4’s finale, Yellowstone hasn’t been officially renewed for a Season 5. Prequel series 1883′s runaway success on Paramount+ and the already-announced spinoff 6666, however, further anchor Yellowstone Season 5 as a must.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022 Fourth Payment: Online Petition for $2,000 Check Ends Soon

Will there be a fourth round of stimulus checks in 2022? Well, an online petition for $2,000 checks is ending soon. While this aspect of future stimulus payments remains undetermined, some aspects of future payments are determined. It depends on the program. In 2022, the $1,400 child tax credit will no longer be happening. That is ending in 2021. So, those previous monthly payments will not continue in 2022.
EDUCATION
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Believe Eric Christian Olsen May Have Hinted at Show’s Cancelation

We’ve already seen one of the “NCIS” franchise shows get canceled, but is it possible another one is on the chopping block?. “NCIS: New Orleans” was a spin-off series that went on for seven seasons before cancelation due to dwindling ratings. Now, some fans of “NCIS: Los Angeles” think that one of the stars of the show, Eric Christian Olsen, may have hinted that his show could get canceled soon too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

353K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy