ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why ‘Law & Order’ Composer Mike Post Is Thankful for Iconic Sound

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

When Dick Wolf’s smash hit series Law & Order first premiered in 1990, he and those working with him on the show knew they had a hit on their hands.

But, as the pilot episode of the series was coming together, Dick Wolf took a second look; feeling there was something important missing.

What was missing? A unique and distinguishing sound effect to apply to the show as it switches between scenes in the police and courtroom procedural drama.

Some call it a “chung chung,” type of sound. Others describe the iconic scene separator as a “doink doink,” or a”dun dun.”

Sometimes the creators define the recognizable Law & Order sound as more of a “ching ching” or “the clang.”

Regardless, however you describe it, the sound is certainly distinguishable as a one-of-a-kind Law & Order fixture.

And, Mike Post, the man who was tasked with creating the sound at the request of Dick Wolf, is certainly thankful he came up with it. Why? Because he gets a royalty each time it is played.

According to Looper, Mike Post has always found the fascination Law & Order fans seem to have for the sound to be a bit “odd.”

But, since he strikes a payday each time it’s used, Mike Post certainly isn’t complaining!

‘Law & Order’ Composer Pulls Out Some Creative Tricks For Iconic Sound

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and composer Mike Post first met while working on the 1980s procedural drama Hill Street Blues.

Shortly after Hill Street Blues ended, Wolf and Post came together to discuss a unique idea Dick Wolf had for a new drama series.

According to Looper, Mike Post once described Dick Wolf’s idea as a series in which “the first half-hour we will do the crime, and the bad guys, and the cops. And the second half-hour we’d do the prosecution, and the trial and the defense, and do the lawyers.”

Post loved the idea and was on board almost immediately.

The series found its footing, and the pilot was a go. Until Dick Wolf turned to Post to help him find the perfect sound for him to pair with the scene changes. A longtime composer in the business, Mike Post had plenty of audio within his library to use for this task. But, he knew it had to be a unique sound. So, he got creative.

Mike Post combined a variety of different sounds to come up with the perfect “clang,” or “doon doon” or whatever we want to call it.

But, Post says, the strangest one he used is certainly an unexpected one.

As it turns out, the audio is, in part created by the sound of 500 Japanese men; stamping their feet on a wooden floor.

“It was sort of a monstrous Kabuki event,” Mike Post has said of the sound.

“Probably one of those large dance classes they hold,” the composer adds.

They did this whole big stamp,” Post continues. “Somebody went out and sampled that.”

This sound was also combined with the sounds of a jail door slamming, a hammer hitting an anvil, as well as some drums.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Every Actor Returning for the Revival

Law & Order the return of two cast members in the revival of the hit series, as well as the debut of a few newcomers. Picking up where the original run left off, Law & Order brings back Anthony Anderson‘s Detective Kevin Bernard as well as Sam Waterson‘s District Attorney Jack McCoy. Both actors kept busy post-Law & Order. Anderson starred in the hit sitcom Black-ish. Waterston starred in several shows, including Grace and Frankie. The latter also made a handful of appearances on Law & Order: SVU.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Here Are the Highest Fan-Rated Episodes

Despite being off the TV (dun dun, for now) the original “Law & Order” series was popular in its own right. It had to have been, seeing as that universe and TV concept spawned other successful spin-off series. That includes “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” for starters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Mike Post
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best Law And Order: Svu Characters Ranked

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," colloquially known as "Law & Order: Svu" or simply "Svu," is creator Dick Wolf's best entry in the franchise. It's the de facto show to watch while doing laundry and washing dishes. It carries such an episodic verve that fans can happily sit and watch an episode they've seen dozens of times before, simply because it's on (and it's on a lot). It's also, as of 2021, the longest-running primetime live-action show in history, with the show airing its 500th episode during its 23rd season.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Sam Waterson Returning To ‘Law and Order’ In New Season

In an Instagram post, producer Dick Wolf’s (Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU) production company posted a picture announcing Sam Waterson (The Newsroom, The Killing Fields) would return for the show’s twenty-first season. After a twelve-year hiatus, the iconic procedural cop show will return to NBC in 2022, much to the show’s creator, Wolf’s, joy.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Jeremy Sisto Is Game for a Law & Order Crossover

Law & Order returns to NBC in February and former star FBI’s Jeremy Sisto (above, left) has a light-hearted idea about how a crossover between his current and previous series could work. Though they are on different networks, CBS’ FBI crossed over in Spring 2020 with Chicago PD on NBC. It’s already been established that the Chicago shows are in the same universe as the Law & Order franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sounds#Law Order#Looper Mike Post
CinemaBlend

Why CBS' FBI Could Be Ready For A Crossover With Law And Order: SVU

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of FBI Season 4, called “Fostered.”. FBI returned to CBS with a midseason premiere that provided a window into Tiff’s past when it began to clash with a case in the present, and she teamed up with Maggie more than her usual partner. They did solve the case, although not without some more collateral damage to kick off the second half of Season 4. Based on this episode as well as the promo and episode description for next week, however, I think that FBI is ready for a crossover with none other than Law & Order: SVU over on NBC.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why the Original DA Appeared in Just One Episode

Law & Order super fans might be familiar with every morsel of the show’s 20 seasons. But here’s an oddity that could impress in trivia contests. Did you know that the original Law & Order district attorney was in only one episode. And here’s where it gets confusing. Roy Thinnes as Alfred Wentworth appeared in the pilot for the series way back in 1990. But the pilot actually was the sixth episode in season one, not the first.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Fans Notice Differences Between DVD and Streaming Episode Edits

If there is a fanbase that has seen every form and medium that rerun episodes come in it’s Law & Order fans. And they know the differences. There are all kinds of different iterations of shows now. There are DVDs, streaming versions, made for TV. Those that are real appreciators of fine art might have some VHS tapes lying around still. When it comes to the classic NYPD drama, fans know the difference between these edits.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

353K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy