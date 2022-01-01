ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America Battles Diabetes Crisis

 3 days ago

A small, but growing, movement is trying to find a way to deal with the problem of diabetes in the United States. This movement is made up of special programs, doctors, hospitals and health officials that are concerned about increasing evidence that the food system in the United States is making...

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
DOJ awards over $300 million to battle WV opioid and stimulant crisis

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced grant awards Tuesday totaling more than $300 million to help combat America’s substance use crisis, which has reportedly worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II. announced in a press release...
Medical Moment: Understanding symptoms of diabetes

The World Health Organization expects diabetes to be the seventh-leading cause of death worldwide by 2030, and that one in five Americans will have diabetes by 2050. But how can you tell if you may be at risk for diabetes? And if you are, what do you need to know?
Muslims face a suicide crisis in America. The taboo of talking about it must end.

If you or someone you know is having serious thoughts of suicide, please call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sana was gripped with fear. Her mind raced as she debated whether Allah would forgive her for being so ungrateful. She became certain that her newborn and toddler would be better off without her, a mother who couldn’t bond with her children.
Combatting America’s crisis of despair by investing in brains

Brain challenges are jeopardizing our communities. These range from mental health to neurological and substance abuse disorders, loneliness, and now long COVID-19. They result in economic hardship and are exacerbated by technology and ongoing global health crises. For example, social media platforms are driving significant increases in anxiety rates among teenagers. For others, social media is having a brain “hijacking” effect. This means phones, apps, and social media, specifically designed to maximize your time using these systems by provoking mostly negative emotions, are fueling misinformation and disinformation spread. Misinformation and disinformation result in conspiracy theories, radicalization, and national security risks.
Letter: The “Crisis” Crisis

Have you heard about the latest crisis? No, not that one, a different one. It’s a crisis that is so severe, people are getting their heads bent into pretzels over crises of which they actually know nothing about. It’s the crisis of crises. If you’re confused, you’re not...
Why the U.S. is losing the war on diabetes

It’s no secret that diabetes is becoming the scourge of America. It plagues one in 10 Americans, and every one of us probably knows someone who struggles with the disease. In 2017 the U.S. mortality rate for diabetes was 42% higher than the average among 10 other industrialized countries. That’s a poor showing for America.
Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
Renalytix, American Diabetes Association in pact for kidney health among diabetics

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced a joint program to uplift kidney health among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in the U.S. Initially, with the support of the expert opinion, the entities will develop a Diabetes Kidney Care Pathway and Model for optimal clinical treatment and risk reduction. As part of the second phase of the program, the duo expects to implement the model in partnership with national health systems.
A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
Pre-Diabetes is Not “Just” Pre-Diabetes!

The diagnosis “pre-diabetes” doesn’t really sound all that ominous, does it? It’s kind of like getting a warning ticket for going through a yellow light. Your doctor explains that you don’t actually have diabetes—just some early signs of it, nothing to worry about. And many doctors deliver that news with little more than a gentle reminder that it’s important to keep your “sugar” low.
The crisis of connection

Since the dawn of the digital age, we have slowly started to exchange our real relationships for digital connectivity. Enter a global pandemic into the equation and our foothold in the real world and our tangible relationships have been pushed aside to usher in virtual experiences like the Metaverse. In...
Can US investment really ease Central America’s migrant crisis?

The Biden administration announced another round of private investment in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador earlier this month. It’s a significant step in addressing the lack of economic opportunity that is a factor driving people to migrate from the region to the US border, where they make up about 40 percent of migrants encountered by immigration authorities. But results won’t be immediate, and there’s a chance they won’t help as much as the US hopes.
'America First' Has Answers for U.S. Crisis of Confidence

A majority Americans begin 2022 full of worry and dread. During President Biden’s first year in the White House, societal anxiety surged, including among voters who identify as independents and Democrats. In the newest Axios/Momentive year-end survey, 2021 saw a 50% increase in fear about what 2022 will bring among independents. Democrats weren’t much more sanguine. They began last year with refreshing optimism as their party took control of the White House and Congress, with only 19% of Democratic voters declaring themselves fearful about 2021. By year’s end, that number had surged to 45%.
