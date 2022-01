The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has opened a large investigation into what may have caused the fire. The Marshall Fire perimeter is at 100% containment this morning, and the fire had burned at least 6,026 acres. The fire is considered the most destructive in the history of the state. The blaze destroyed over 900 structures and damaged over 100 others. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says the investigation will be thorough, and he will not comment publicly on the investigation until there is something concrete to report.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO