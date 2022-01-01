One woman dead after car overturns near Theodore

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash on Dec. 31 that resulted in the death of one woman.

Monique Joyce Cleavend, 32, was pronounced dead on scene after her Nissan Altima overturned.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 roughly one mile east of Theodore in Mobile County.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

