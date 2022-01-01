ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

One woman dead after car overturns near Theodore

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6Jz0_0daeSXl500

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash on Dec. 31 that resulted in the death of one woman.

Person arrested following stabbing at Greentree Apartments in Mobile

Monique Joyce Cleavend, 32, was pronounced dead on scene after her Nissan Altima overturned.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 roughly one mile east of Theodore in Mobile County.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police search for man they say fled traffic stop

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Brewton Police are asking for your help in locating a man they say fled a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. Police say the person shown in the photos was driving a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate when he eluded officers. It’s unclear why he was avoiding police. […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing juvenile, possible runaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile, who is possibly a runaway. Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen on Nov. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. by a family relative. Kanyla was last seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans. She is […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Accidents
City
Theodore, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Theodore, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Alea#Nissan
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Sheriff retiring after 48 years

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sheriff of Mobile County, Sam Cochran, has announced that he will not seek re-election after his current term is over, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Cochran is a Mobile native who started his career as a police cadet with the Mobile Police Department. He spent 21 […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Deputies say Florida woman tried to smuggle meth into jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County deputy says Natalie Belche lied to deputies after being arrested during a traffic stop and attempted to smuggle meth into jail. Deputies arrested Belche, 41, from Fort Walton Beach Tuesday for a suspended license. Belche is listed under the Habitual Offender driving status and was not allowed […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Meet Citronelle’s new police chief

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new police chief in Citronelle. Starting Jan. 3, Chris McLean is in charge of the Department. The new chief is no stranger to law enforcement. Chief McLean said, “I spent 10 years in Chickasaw, and then I did 10 years at the sheriff’s office and then I did 5 […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Residents of off-campus student apartment complex say crime is a growing problem

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)-Escalating crimes at a local apartment complex leaving residents concerned…those residents being mostly University of South Alabama students. The most recent crime at Campus Quarters apartments off of South University Blvd. was a shooting and robbery on Sunday night. The complex is located less than a mile from USA’s campus. The victim was grazed by a bullet […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy