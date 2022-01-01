Get ready to be popular when Mercury enters Aquarius

Mercury -- the planet of the mind, communication and business -- will shake up your life beginning Jan. 2, 2022. Shutterstock

Mercury — the planet of the mind, communication and business — will shake up your life beginning Jan. 2, 2022. It’s time to connect with friends, become a master networker and try your hand at being an influencer!

Read how your zodiac sign will be affected here! For more information on Mercury in Aquarius, check out the information after the horoscopes.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

You’ll be as popular as can be, Aries! Many friends and acquaintances will be reaching out to check in with you and catch up. While you’ll certainly hear from some who you’d never have expected to reach out, you’ll also likely feel that your network and community are growing. Consider who you know and how these people can open doors to your goals. One fabulous way to also use this energy is to get active on social media or even take a swing at online dating!

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

More career news is coming your way, Taurus! This will likely bring you a surge of ideas and communication around important professional projects. New contracts or endeavors are sure to pop up, but try to avoid the retrograde period as much as you can. Another way you can use this energy is to re-strategize your important goals for the year ahead or even resurrect some old projects you’d previously shelved.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Open your horizons, Gemini — you’ll be craving a change of pace! For some of you, this could lead you to be focusing on travel or distant shores. You could be making plans for vacations — just don’t pull the trigger on buying anything during the retrograde phase. Lastly, if you’re getting involved in academics, international business or media projects, you’ll be thinking with a fresh perspective.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Communication with your partners in business or love will be of pivotal importance now, Cancer. On one hand, you could find that you’re connecting better than ever before, but you could also equally feel that you need to adjust some things on how you’re interacting. Your mind will also be quite focused on your investments and assets, so give them a look and see how you can make them grow.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Whoa! It’s time to find middle ground in your relationships, Leo! Connecting with others on a solid playing field will be important to you. This could be in regards to discussing long-term plans together or else figuring out the best place to meet in negotiations. Just plan ahead to experience a bit of a rocky period or miscommunication during the retrograde, so watch what you say.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Your mind is obsessing at this time, Virgo — what lies ahead for your job, employment and health? You’ve been juggling so many things in your daily routine that something could be a little off. While you’re likely taking more on your plate, now could be a time to speak up about where you draw your boundaries. However, streamlining your plans will come more easily now.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Bam! Romance and creativity are consuming your mind, Libra! As much as you’ll certainly be thinking about work at the onset of the year, so much of your head is focused on having a good time. Single Libras will have a flurry of communication around their dating lives, while committed ones could be focused on finding the spark with their partner again, their children or even wanting to have another. Last, if you’ve craved more time for hobbies and art, the universe has heard you and is answering now.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Home, domesticity and family are sucking up a ton of your mental headspace at this time, Scorpio. This could be causing you to be more chatty with your kindred as you try to problem solve important solutions. However, if you’ve got a lot to handle in upcoming real estate, moving or renovation affairs, there could first be progress — followed by some hiccups — and then, finally, progress once you plow through once again.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Your mind is on fire, Sagittarius, and you want to broadcast your thoughts everywhere into the world! You’ll be feeling more active and spontaneous than usual, especially when it comes to vocalizing your ideas and opinions. Many Sagittarians will become quite busy on contractual, academic, marketing or communication projects during this time. Go update that resume or launch your website!

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Finances are creeping back up into your consciousness, Capricorn, and you’re quite concerned about making that big nest egg an even larger one! What you own, how you manage your money and your budget for the year to come will be something that you’re assessing. While you’ll initially feel like you have all the answers, you’ll realize you need to recalculate something before you set it in stone. Lastly, if out of work and looking for a new job or client, the stars have got your back!

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

It is time to speak your mind, Aquarius! Well, for the most part. When Mercury is strong and awake in your zodiac sign, you’ll have mental clarity, vision and charm second-to-none. Important contracts and communication projects will also likely be quite important to you now. Uh, however, there’s that silly retrograde phase that’s going to happen in your zodiac sign, too. When it does, you’ll feel like everything hits the brakes and confusion is everywhere you return. Accept the delays as opportunities to revise your strategy.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Whoa — your dreams are going to be off the charts, Pisces! That bodes well for you to brainstorm, daydream and ponder your personal and professional goals for the year to come. Don’t rush it — be open to synchronicities and messages from the universe. If you sense something is the right way to go, you’re likely right. If you sense something is too good to be true, it probably is. Also, beware that some secrets — from you or someone else — could suddenly pop out into the light near this time.

How will Mercury in Aquarius affect us?

It’s time to think outside of the box! Mercury is the planet of the mind, business and communication, and when he dances through the Air sign of Aquarius, we become very focused on forming our own opinions. While we will be very interested in dialogue and connecting with others, we will ultimately want to find out how our own independent thoughts have power and value. However, once we have formed our strong opinions, we may inherently become rigid and stubborn in our ideas rather than being open to change.

Aquarius is known to be a progressive and future-minded zodiac sign, so many will feel themselves considering unique strategies to relate to others and solve their goals. This zodiac sign also rules technology and social media, so there will be a big emphasis on this during this time — whether it’s checking out cool new gadgets, building our LinkedIn network or trying our hand at TikTok for the first time. Finding like-minded people to engage with will be especially important.

When it comes to our interactions and communication, Mercury in Aquarius will make us more friendly, social and optimistic. However, all of our mental energy will be focused on logic and clarity without being emotional. Feelings? Who needs ’em? If it doesn’t “make sense,” we’ll be more inclined to block someone and go about our ways.

Mercury will retrograde in January 2022, and during that time, he will leave Aquarius to return to Capricorn. However, during his backward spiral in this Air sign, we’ll be quite confused about how we are connecting to others in our networks — especially casual friends and acquaintances. It would not be wise to make bold or ridiculous claims on social media, as cancel culture will be especially strong during that time. People will be eager to rally together to bring those they deem awful down. Many people will suddenly hear from old friends and realize that they want to reconnect during this time — or that a friend who had made a hopeful promise previously can’t follow through. Don’t stress on it. This, too, shall pass. Come mid-February, life should be back on track.

Are there important dates to watch during Mercury’s dance through Aquarius?

Mercury will move into Aquarius from Jan. 2 until Jan. 25, 2022.

Mercury turns retrograde in Aquarius on Jan. 14.

It will return once again from Feb. 14 until March 9, 2022.

Here are some important days to watch!

Jan. 23, 2022: Mercury unites with the sun. A clear day of breakthroughs and realizations. You’ll feel a calm in the Mercury retrograde storm! Plan an important meeting or send a message that you want strength infused within.

Febr. 24, 2022: Mercury post-shadow ends. This means life is officially back to full momentum! Hooray!

Febr. 24, 2022: Mercury clashes with Uranus. Gross! This means that shocking news and frazzled energy will fill your day. Try to relax and chill, rather than being impulsive. Think outside of the box.

March 2, 2022: Mercury embraces Saturn. Your mind will be focused on being practical and realistic. On a good side, this can make you get down to business and make long-term plans. On the other, you could be feeling a bit gloomy and pessimistic.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine, ABC Television, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, House Beautiful, Marie Claire, YahooNews, MSN and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com.