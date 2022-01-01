ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Off COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lewis was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will be eligible to play Sunday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Covid#Vikings#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

We’ve seen a wide range of opinions on what happened with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers during the middle of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field and out of the stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy