Villanova has all the answers as Seton Hall drops second straight

Justin Moore drives to the basket in Villanova's win over Seton Hall on Saturday. USA TODAY Sports

Seton Hall’s defense was sound and forced difficult shots. All the Pirates needed was a rebound — on either of two possessions in the final two minutes Saturday.

They couldn’t get one, and Villanova capitalized with a pair of offensive rebounds followed by points — the go-ahead points in a 73-67 Seton Hall loss.

Those two plays in particular were the final momentum shift in a game full of them. A one-point Seton Hall lead with two minutes to go became a three-point deficit. A winnable game turned into a frustrating loss to the No. 22 Wildcats at a rocking Prudential Center on New Year’s Day, and Seton Hall’s first 0-2 league start since 2010.

“I thought the guys out there gave great effort and we had our chances,” Pirates coach Kevin Willard said. “We had two good chances, and you’ve just got to give them credit.”

Kevin Willard reacts during Seton Hall’s 73-67 loss to Villanova.

It was emblematic of the disappointing afternoon for shorthanded Seton Hall. Villanova (9-4, 2-1 Big East) always had an answer, a big shot, a key rebound or a needed stop. Every time the No. 15 Pirates (9-3, 0-2) seemed poised to take over, or go ahead for good, Villanova was there with its championship muscle memory. The Wildcats refused to let the game get away despite committing 17 turnovers and shooting only 30 percent from 3-point range.

Mostly, the glass is where it was won. The Wildcats dominated the rebounds, 42-28 (a byproduct of Seton Hall being without two of its best big men, Ike Obiagu and Tyrese Samuel, due to COVID-19 protocol) and thrived in the paint. That likely would not have happened if either of those Pirates had been available. And so the Pirates lost a second straight with just eight healthy scholarship players after starting 9-1.

“We’re still in a good spot,” insisted Willard, who doesn’t expect to get Samuel or Obiagu back for Tuesday’s game at Butler. “We’re still a very good basketball team. Losing two games is not going to change that when you have eight guys.”

Unlike Wednesday’s loss to No. 21 Providence, this game was there for the taking. Seton Hall had the lead in the final minutes, but couldn’t close. Forward Alexis Yetna (10 points, eight rebounds) fouling out with 5:53 left certainly didn’t help. A few shots didn’t fall. Ultimately, the Pirates undoing was on the defensive glass, the inability to finish strong defensive possessions with rebounds, after doing so much right otherwise.

Collin Gillespie had a team-high 21 points.

“A lot of those offensive rebounds could’ve been ours if we had that extra size,” guard Myles Cale said. “But it’s still our job to box out and try to rebound and get together and focus.

“Other teams across the country are going through the same thing we’re [dealing with]. We try not to look at that as a disadvantage. We just try to focus on the eight people we have and do our best to go out there and play as hard as we can.”

Bryce Aiken, who had a game-high 22 points off the bench, hit two free throws with 2:00 left to cap a 16-6 run that eliminated a nine-point deficit and gave Seton Hall a 61-60 lead. But after Collin Gillespie (21 points) missed a 3-pointer, Justin Moore took advantage of Bryan Antoine’s offensive rebound with a go-ahead jumper.

The next time down the court, Brandon Slater got to a Gillespie miss and was fouled by Tray Jackson. He hit both free throws with 41.9 seconds left, quieting the large crowd. The Wildcats were in control and didn’t lose their grip on the game.

If Obiagu or Samuel had been able to play, or if Yetna hadn’t fouled out, maybe those final minutes would have been different. But that wasn’t the case. Villanova took advantage of a Seton Hall weakness.

Afterwards, Willard spoke to his team about not getting too frustrated, to remember what it accomplished during its impressive non-conference season, and the promise that remains. Down two key players, it still nearly prevailed against a fellow top-25 team.

“I know where we’ll be at the end of the year,” Willard said, “and I’m not worried about these two games.”