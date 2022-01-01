ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova has all the answers as Seton Hall drops second straight

By Zach Braziller
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG11J_0daeSO3m00
Justin Moore drives to the basket in Villanova's win over Seton Hall on Saturday. USA TODAY Sports

Seton Hall’s defense was sound and forced difficult shots. All the Pirates needed was a rebound — on either of two possessions in the final two minutes Saturday.

They couldn’t get one, and Villanova capitalized with a pair of offensive rebounds followed by points — the go-ahead points in a 73-67 Seton Hall loss.

Those two plays in particular were the final momentum shift in a game full of them. A one-point Seton Hall lead with two minutes to go became a three-point deficit. A winnable game turned into a frustrating loss to the No. 22 Wildcats at a rocking Prudential Center on New Year’s Day, and Seton Hall’s first 0-2 league start since 2010.

“I thought the guys out there gave great effort and we had our chances,” Pirates coach Kevin Willard said. “We had two good chances, and you’ve just got to give them credit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz9wh_0daeSO3m00
Kevin Willard reacts during Seton Hall’s 73-67 loss to Villanova.

It was emblematic of the disappointing afternoon for shorthanded Seton Hall. Villanova (9-4, 2-1 Big East) always had an answer, a big shot, a key rebound or a needed stop. Every time the No. 15 Pirates (9-3, 0-2) seemed poised to take over, or go ahead for good, Villanova was there with its championship muscle memory. The Wildcats refused to let the game get away despite committing 17 turnovers and shooting only 30 percent from 3-point range.

Mostly, the glass is where it was won. The Wildcats dominated the rebounds, 42-28 (a byproduct of Seton Hall being without two of its best big men, Ike Obiagu and Tyrese Samuel, due to COVID-19 protocol) and thrived in the paint. That likely would not have happened if either of those Pirates had been available. And so the Pirates lost a second straight with just eight healthy scholarship players after starting 9-1.

“We’re still in a good spot,” insisted Willard, who doesn’t expect to get Samuel or Obiagu back for Tuesday’s game at Butler. “We’re still a very good basketball team. Losing two games is not going to change that when you have eight guys.”

Unlike Wednesday’s loss to No. 21 Providence, this game was there for the taking. Seton Hall had the lead in the final minutes, but couldn’t close. Forward Alexis Yetna (10 points, eight rebounds) fouling out with 5:53 left certainly didn’t help. A few shots didn’t fall. Ultimately, the Pirates undoing was on the defensive glass, the inability to finish strong defensive possessions with rebounds, after doing so much right otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U02jj_0daeSO3m00
Collin Gillespie had a team-high 21 points.

“A lot of those offensive rebounds could’ve been ours if we had that extra size,” guard Myles Cale said. “But it’s still our job to box out and try to rebound and get together and focus.

“Other teams across the country are going through the same thing we’re [dealing with]. We try not to look at that as a disadvantage. We just try to focus on the eight people we have and do our best to go out there and play as hard as we can.”

Bryce Aiken, who had a game-high 22 points off the bench, hit two free throws with 2:00 left to cap a 16-6 run that eliminated a nine-point deficit and gave Seton Hall a 61-60 lead. But after Collin Gillespie (21 points) missed a 3-pointer, Justin Moore took advantage of Bryan Antoine’s offensive rebound with a go-ahead jumper.

The next time down the court, Brandon Slater got to a Gillespie miss and was fouled by Tray Jackson. He hit both free throws with 41.9 seconds left, quieting the large crowd. The Wildcats were in control and didn’t lose their grip on the game.

If Obiagu or Samuel had been able to play, or if Yetna hadn’t fouled out, maybe those final minutes would have been different. But that wasn’t the case. Villanova took advantage of a Seton Hall weakness.

Afterwards, Willard spoke to his team about not getting too frustrated, to remember what it accomplished during its impressive non-conference season, and the promise that remains. Down two key players, it still nearly prevailed against a fellow top-25 team.

“I know where we’ll be at the end of the year,” Willard said, “and I’m not worried about these two games.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Butler, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Bryce Aiken
Person
Bryan Antoine
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Kevin Willard
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy