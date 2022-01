Which Carolina Panthers are living on borrowed time as another miserable 2021 season comes to a conclusion in Week 18?. The time to assess the wreckage of what’s been another turbulent 2021 season for the Carolina Panthers is fast approaching. Sunday’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the final time this underperforming team will take the field before a hugely important offseason begins, with plenty of influential figures within the organization nervously looking over their shoulders before final conclusions are made.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO