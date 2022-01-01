ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Larrell Murchison: Out Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Murchison (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Texans game Sunday: Texans vs. Titans, odds, O/U, MoneyLine, more

The Texans will get to close out the season at home against Tennessee. It was a disappointing outing for the Texans on Sunday, missing plenty of opportunities to pull away from the San Francisco 49ers, dropping their 12th game on the season. However, their next opponent is a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Tennessee Titans. Currently holding the AFC’s first seed, they can secure a first-round bye if they win against Houston.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans RB Derrick Henry expected to practice Wednesday

Derrick Henry is expected to practice with the Titans on Wednesday (Twitter link via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com). This marks yet another step forward for the star running back who is expected to be a full go for the playoffs. There’s even a chance that Henry could play against the...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL

