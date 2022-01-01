ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid means Adam Hollioake will not be part of England’s coaching team in Sydney

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446OQd_0daeRwav00

England will prepare for the fourth Ashes Test with a skeleton coaching staff after plans to draft in Adam Hollioake were scuppered by Covid-19.

The former one-day captain, who lives on the Gold Coast, had been asked to join the tourists in Sydney this week after an outbreak of the virus left England short of backroom staff.

But, while both parties were keen, a close contact of Hollioake has subsequently tested positive and he is unable to take up the offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169yPR_0daeRwav00
Adam Hollioake will not be part of England’s coaching staff in the fourth Test (PA) (PA Archive)

The 50-year-old had been due to work with players outside only, but with any further spread potentially putting the last two games of the series in doubt, there are tight restrictions on those allowed to join the team environment.

England head coach Chris Silverwood is chief among the absentees, isolating with a family member in Melbourne, while pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness have also tested positive.

That leaves assistant coach Graham Thorpe in charge of the squad this week. He is supported by Nottinghamshire’s Ant Botha and former England wicketkeeper James Foster, but both men are only on part-time consultancy contracts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Adam Hollioake
The Independent

Exeter awarded 28-0 win after Bath unable to fulfil Premiership Rugby Cup tie

Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 Premiership Rugby Cup third-round win after opponents Bath were unable to field a team due to coronavirus and injuries.The sides were scheduled to meet at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday, December 29, but with the Somerset club’s squad depleted, they did not have enough front-row forwards to start the game.A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said on Monday afternoon: “As the tournament organiser, Premiership Rugby has to rule on all match cancellations. We must determine if the match cancellation is as a result of Covid-19 or due to other factors.“This match was cancelled due to the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Exeter’s Jack Nowell starting to reap rewards of fitness drive

England international Jack Nowell has cut out alcohol and lost around 10 kilos in weight as part of his drive to help stay injury-free.The Exeter wing last played Test rugby during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign.He missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery on damaged toe ligaments and has also suffered hamstring problems during a frustrating period in his career.But Nowell is showing signs of recapturing top form, impressing during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.“I feel I am getting there,” said Nowell, who has won 34 England caps and played in two Tests for the British and...
SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil. Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood. Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood five of their travelling family contingent, match referee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid#Skeleton
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
SPORTS
newschain

Mark Wood glad to see Stuart Broad crack ‘tough nut’ David Warner in fourth Test

Mark Wood praised Stuart Broad’s ability to crack Australia’s “tough nut” David Warner as England’s bowlers fought hard on day one of the fourth Ashes Test. Just 46.5 overs were possible amid multiple rain delays at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but by keeping the hosts to 126 for three England were able to reflect on perhaps their best day yet in a mostly miserable tour.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hayao Kawabe makes Molineux move as Wolves sign first ever Japanese player

Wolves have signed Japan international Hayao Kawabe from Grasshoppers. The midfielder has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux to become the club’s first ever Japanese player. He is expected to return to Switzerland at the end of January to complete the season on loan at Grasshoppers. Kawabe has impressed...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia make one change for Sydney Test as Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head

Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.Head tested positive for Covid-19 after the series-clinching victory in Melbourne and has not made the journey to Sydney, opening up a return for Khawaja.The 35-year-old has been performing 12th man duties throughout the Ashes and now gets his chance to contribute in the Baggy Green for the first time since the famous 2019 Test at Headingley where Ben Stokes fashioned an unforgettable England win.While his return was expected as soon as Head was unavailable, there were fitness...
SPORTS
AFP

Boland keeps place, Khawaja only change for Australia in 4th Test

Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney which begins on Wednesday. Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia's crushing innings win to clinch the series in Melbourne, kept his place with Josh Hazlewood again unavailable with a side strain. "Scotty gets a go. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they were not quite up to 100 percent," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
SPORTS
newschain

All ParalympicsGB athletes at Winter Games expected to be vaccinated

The British Paralympic Association expects all British athletes travelling to Beijing 2022 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has warned the team cannot be “complacent” in dealing with the virus. Between 20 and 25 ParalympicsGB athletes are forecast to fly to China’s capital for the Winter Games,...
WORLD
The Independent

Brighton sign Poland international Kacper Kozlowski to kick off January window

Brighton have signed Poland international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.The 18-year-old midfielder has agreed a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium subject to international clearance.Kozlowski, who has been capped six times by his country, will be loaned out to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.The Premier League Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and loaning them out to gain experience, with current first-team players Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister among those to have benefitted in recent seasons.Albion head coach Graham Potter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Giles warns ‘everything will be on the table’ when assessing England’s Ashes defeat

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he said,...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy