Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Legislature votes not to enforce state mask mandate, but what does the vote mean?

 3 days ago
The Cayuga County Legislature has voted not to enforce Governor Kathy Hochul’s announced mask mandate.

But what does the vote mean? The vote came after Republicans, who gained control of the new legislature voted to name former Sheriff David Gould chair, replacing Aileen McNabb-Coleman. The Citizen reports that after new lawmakers were sworn in, and control over the body went to the GOP, it voted to reverse the previous decision by McNabb-Coleman, that the county would enforce the mandate.

Later in the day on Twitter, McNabb-Coleman said the vote was not a legislature policy, but only an opinion. She said she was surprised a roll call vote was taken, saying a resolution will be presented at either the next meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee or at the full legislature meeting.

Hochul has said the state will not enforce the mandate, leaving it to counties, many of whom have said they will enforce. Most have said they lack the resources to do so.

