Sugar Bowl 2021 | Baylor vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch New Year’s Six matchup

The college football season is coming to a close with one of the final bowl games as we get set for LSU vs. Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Tuesday’s game is one of college football’s few bowl games that comes after New Year’s Day and offers on last grasp at some bowl action before next week’s National Championship Game. The Tigers come in after a 6-6 season that saw the team part ways with coach Ed Orgeron. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 7-5 run in the Big XII under Chris Klieman. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO