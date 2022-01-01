Sugar Bowl 2021 | Baylor vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch New Year’s Six matchup
By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
3 days ago
The 2021-22 college football bowl season continues with a New Year’s Six matchup to close out the slate on New Year’s Day. The No. 7 Baylor Bears (11-2) take on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New...
The college football season is coming to a close with one of the final bowl games as we get set for LSU vs. Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Tuesday’s game is one of college football’s few bowl games that comes after New Year’s Day and offers on last grasp at some bowl action before next week’s National Championship Game. The Tigers come in after a 6-6 season that saw the team part ways with coach Ed Orgeron. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 7-5 run in the Big XII under Chris Klieman. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
There isn’t much regular season left to simulate or speculate for the New England Patriots. So the computers at Five-Thirty Eight, the New York Times and ESPN and the oddsmakers at MGM are largely focused on the postseason now. After being among the favorites in early December, the Patriots...
It’s not really newsworthy to hear that an NFL player works hard. They all work hard, and their coaches are typically ready to let you know about it. With the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has a habit of saying that “no one works harder than” a particular player, even if he winds up saying it about multiple guys.
Comments / 0