ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sugar Bowl 2021 | Baylor vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch New Year’s Six matchup

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021-22 college football bowl season continues with a New Year’s Six matchup to close out the slate on New Year’s Day. The No. 7 Baylor Bears (11-2) take on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

LSU vs. Kansas State Texas Bowl 2022: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

The college football season is coming to a close with one of the final bowl games as we get set for LSU vs. Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Tuesday’s game is one of college football’s few bowl games that comes after New Year’s Day and offers on last grasp at some bowl action before next week’s National Championship Game. The Tigers come in after a 6-6 season that saw the team part ways with coach Ed Orgeron. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 7-5 run in the Big XII under Chris Klieman. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
KANSAS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
68K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy